South Middleton, Mount Holly communities step up to help family of fallen firefighter Jerome Guise

The amount raised was a testament not only to the residents of South Middleton Township but also Mount Holly Springs and elsewhere, including those who may not have known Jerome but were inspired to contribute, Adams said.

A public memorial was held on March 14, but Adams said Thursday night’s recognition was a time for the township to remember one of their own. He also read a resolution honoring Jerome into the record of the supervisor’s meeting.

“We felt that it was the right time, right now, to have our own memorial and to not only recognize Jerome’s sacrifice, but to celebrate his life as it was lived,” he said.

Remembering a brother

The nearly five months since Jerome’s death marks the first time in about 50 years that a member of the Guise family has not been part of Citizens Fire Company, Randy said. Four generations of the family have served.

Jerome’s loss has been hard on his fellow firefighters, a number of whom were on hand Thursday offering support to the Guise family as Jerome was honored.

“We’re bouncing back. He’s definitely in our minds everyday,” Citizens Fire Company Chief Tim Yingst said.