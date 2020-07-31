South Middleton, Mount Holly communities step up to help family of fallen firefighter Jerome Guise

The Sentinel
That was before March 9.
Before dawn that morning, Randy’s son, Jerome, died as he worked a Monroe Township house fire that also killed resident Jessica Diehl.
Randy’s prior predictions of being a basket case at hearing the news were wildly underestimated.
“It wasn’t close. It was so far beyond that. There’s no words. There’s no way to describe it,” he said. “We still daily break down. Small things. Little things.”
Nothing can replace the loss of their son or their grandchildren’s loss of their father, but Randy and Rebecca Guise and Jerome’s sister, Jessica Skvarka, Thursday night accepted a check for $90,265.49, a token of the outpouring of support that the family and the fire company have experienced since Jerome’s death.
Randy said the money would help Jerome’s three children, who are all under the age of 14.
“They’re never going to have their father again,” he said. “We can set trust funds up for the kids so that through even their schooling, further education, at least they can remember their dad.”
In memoriam
South Middleton Township manager Cory Adams said the township reached out to F&M Trust in the days after the fire to set up a fund to help, in some way, as the Guise family tried to “pick up the pieces as best as they can.”
The amount raised was a testament not only to the residents of South Middleton Township but also Mount Holly Springs and elsewhere, including those who may not have known Jerome but were inspired to contribute, Adams said.
A public memorial was held on March 14, but Adams said Thursday night’s recognition was a time for the township to remember one of their own. He also read a resolution honoring Jerome into the record of the supervisor’s meeting.
“We felt that it was the right time, right now, to have our own memorial and to not only recognize Jerome’s sacrifice, but to celebrate his life as it was lived,” he said.
Remembering a brother
The nearly five months since Jerome’s death marks the first time in about 50 years that a member of the Guise family has not been part of Citizens Fire Company, Randy said. Four generations of the family have served.
Jerome’s loss has been hard on his fellow firefighters, a number of whom were on hand Thursday offering support to the Guise family as Jerome was honored.
“We’re bouncing back. He’s definitely in our minds everyday,” Citizens Fire Company Chief Tim Yingst said.
Just as it is in a family, the fire company is reminded of Guise’s loss in the little things. It’s time for planning upcoming fundraisers, for example, and Guise isn’t there to take charge of the meat raffles as he has done for years.
But, they’ve been keeping his memory alive. Plaques bearing Jerome’s picture were donated to the department; one hangs in the Mount Holly station and on in Boiling Springs’ Village Station, where Jerome lived.
A few weeks ago, members of the fire company joined Guise’s family in a picnic at the Boiling Springs station catered by the family of Jessica Diehl, who also died in the fire.
A memorial committee is working on setting up a memorial in each station using the photos, flags and other gifts that have poured into the department over the past few months. Yingst said the department would also like to memorialize Jerome with a bench or similar memorial in a public area.
“It’s just tough right now with everything going on,” he said.
Citizens Fire Company has heard from fellow firefighters across the country and Canada, gathering three binders full of cards.
“The community support was just amazing, and not just the monetary,” Yingst said. “After the accident and the weeks after, the way the municipalities and the community came together feeding us, making sure we were OK, bringing drinks and just everything.”
Yingst thanked the township for setting up the fund for the Guise family as well as those who made donations.
“I wish we knew the names of people that donated so we could send cards,” he said. “It’s overwhelming when we started to hear the amounts.”
Making them proud
The Guise family echoed that appreciation. Randy said he “can’t thank the community enough” whether it was for a donation or for turning out for the procession to honor Jerome.
Randy said Citizen’s Fire Company allowed him to drive the engine for Jerome’s final ride. He remembers that as the procession rolled through Boiling Springs, he saw a young boy dressed in a fire suit who offered a salute.
“I tried to drive an engine and cried,” he said.
He’s already written letters to thank the fire departments that helped out in the aftermath of the accident that took Jerome’s life, and he’s tried to visit the companies that provided standby service for Citizen’s Fire Company.
If the community were to remember anything about his son, though, Randy said he hopes they remember how much he helped others.
“He helped everybody he touched and he touched everybody he helped,” Randy said. “He was just that kind of a person.”
Randy knows there are tough times still ahead. Jerome used to join him at his Cameron County home for hunting season. He already knows that’s going to hurt. And he and Rebecca have talked about being part of a club of surviving family members they never wanted to join.
“He made us proud when he was alive and we always let him know that. With everything, he’s made us so proud,” Randy said.
