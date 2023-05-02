The South Middleton Township Board of Supervisors last week presented and read a resolution in honor of Tim Yingst for his years of service as the fire chief for Citizen’s Fire Company.

Yingst joined Citizen’s Fire Company in 1981 as a junior member, and in 1985 became a senior member, culminating in more than 40 years in emergency service with South Middleton Township. He has served as lieutenant, captain, assistant chief and presently as chief.

In 2009, he led the merger of South Middleton and Citizen Fire companies. Yingst provided support for the fire tax, making it possible to purchase numerous apparatus and equipment.

The board’s resolution read “Yingst is esteemed and respected as a first-rate fire services professional by his colleagues throughout the township, county and commonwealth, and is viewed by the members of Citizen Fire Company as a respected leader and good friend.”

Yingst thanked the supervisors and said the department is a family. He also said it meant a lot to him that they came out to acknowledge him.

Other news items

Ron Hamilton reported on emergency services that there were minor brush fires during the days of fire warnings, including one in Mount Holly Springs, which he said was arson. The burn ban was lifted on Monday because of recent rain.

The subdivision for a 6.52-acre parcel lot from Morgan Crossing to Union Quarries was approved, but subject to meeting post-approval requirements. The triangular-shaped land will serve as a buffer between the two properties, and no mining will occur on the lot.

Contracts were approved for Michael Baker International at $19,245 to construct the Carlisle Airport’s runway lighting and $45,000 for the company to oversee obstruction removal, which includes surveying the surface area to prevent air obstruction and documenting the information on the FAA website.

Time extensions were approved for Boiling Spring Deli’s pre/final land development plan, Smith Farm Townhouses pre/final subdivision and land development plan, Garden Apartments conditional use request, and Heritage Village conditional use request.

Supervisors appointed Brian Steigleman township road master last Thursday evening, and they also approved a resolution to include an escalation clause in bid proposals that South Middleton Township prepares. The escalation clause is used to protect contractors from cost increases primarily due to inflation.