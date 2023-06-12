At last Thursday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, South Middleton Township Manager Cory Adams announced that they received a grant from the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) for the Appalachian Trail Conservancy building, which the township purchased in 2021. The $20,000 grant will go toward paying for a feasibility study on the historic building that sits along Children’s Lake in Boiling Springs.

“The selected projects represent the breadth of historic resources that Pennsylvanians value from cornerstone buildings in the downtowns to a rural grist mill and significant lighthouse," the commission said in a news release announcing the 48 grants it awarded. "This investment ensures that Pennsylvania’s cultural memory will be preserved for future generations.”

The township will match its grant dollar for dollar and will seek proposals from consulting engineers, township solicitor Bryan Salzmann said earlier this year during a Board of Supervisors meeting.

The sale of the building was completed December 2021 for $144,000. It formerly housed the conservancy's Mid-Atlantic office, which relocated to the historic Craighead House on East Old York Road in Boiling Springs.

In September 2021, the conservancy and South Middleton signed an agreement, similar to a lease. The conservancy will use part of the building at no cost since it is doing a public service “not only to visitors of Boiling Springs, but also Appalachian Trail hikers, who will still be passing through the area,” said Adams in a earlier interview.

Annually, over 10,000 visitors stop by the “Cottage” according to Jordan Bowman, director of communications for the conservancy.

The building, built in the 1930s, began as a pavilion, and later the walls were added, along with the addition in the back. The property has a gazebo, a parking lot and a 1.6 acre surrounding parcel.

In January, a representative from the Mechanicsburg firm of Kenneth B. Robinson & Associates Consulting completed a visual site survey of the building. They observed several structural deficiencies that could prove costly to correct to code requirements.

The list of issues consists of: moisture causing the deterioration of the walls, exposed frame from wall finish and bathroom flooring removal, and old pallets being used to support the flooring.

With the grant, the township will obtain a second opinion from an expert who works with historic structures and determine what is salvageable and what is not. If the board is faced with a situation where the building needs to be dismantled, the township will be able to reconstruct it since they have the dimensions Supervisor Chair Rick Reighard said during an earlier supervisor’s meeting.