South Middleton approves final development plan for hotel
South Middleton Township

South Middleton approves final development plan for hotel

Commerce Avenue hotel plans

There are two plans to build hotels and restaurants off Allen Road near the Interstate 81 interchange in South Middleton Township. One is planned at a vacant building, pictured at the bottom right corner, and the other is in the parcel of land nearly directly across the street. The former Brenneman's Furniture, in the top right, is the proposed site of the restaurant in the new commercial plans.

 Google Maps

South Middleton Township supervisors Thursday approved a plan for a proposed hotel on Allen Road.

The three-story, 105-room extended stay hotel would be near the off-ramp for Interstate 81 northbound.

The board had previously been told the hotel has been franchised as a Mainstays Suites.

According to minutes from the December planning commission meeting, the plan originally included a hotel and commerce center, but the center is no longer part of the plan.

