South Middleton amend zoning ordinance to create new zoning district

South Middleton Township supervisors last week agreed to amend the township’s existing zoning ordinance to initiate a new zoning district, a top goal listed in the township’s master plan for the Walnut Bottom corridor that was completed earlier this year.
The new town center district zone was approved on Aug. 23, specifically for the Walnut Bottom corridor located in the township’s northeast quadrant that runs from Interstate 81 to the north and Carlisle Family YMCA’s Rockledge Drive fields to the south, between Allen Road and North Hanover Street/Holly Pike.
The township commissioned Michael Baker International in July 2019 to design a master plan for the corridor that was completed in February 2020. The plan was developed to offer guidance on land use, marketing and infrastructure improvements in the area.
The zoning amendment approved on Thursday matches a section of the study’s top goal to “achieve sustainable reuse and redevelopment of sites along Walnut Bottom Road.” Its purpose is to permit a well-designed and sustainable mixed-use town center of catalyst sites and appropriate infill redevelopment of existing sites within the study area.
At a public hearing held prior to the board’s vote on Thursday, representatives of Vastgood Properties LLC, owners of the Stonehedge Square shopping center property on Walnut Bottom Road, requested that the township consider “certain technical amendments to the ordinance” that they will submit for review by the board, Vastgood Properties president Leo S. Ullman told The Sentinel on Friday.
Ullman noted that Vastgood has operated retail properties in the township for decades and maintains a “highly productive and positive” relationship with South Middleton. “We are highly supportive of the township’s efforts to enhance the shopping presentation and experience of residents and visitors to the township,” he said on Friday.
Vastgood representatives were planning to submit a request to the township this week to amend the town center district definition “to permit us and other owners of commercial properties in the affected areas to establish, for example, a potentially highly attractive coffee shop tenancy on our Stonehedge Square property,” Ullman continued.
Currently, the ordinance amendment adopted on Thursday doesn’t allow restaurants with drive-thru facilities in the town district zone. The amendment also rules that parking will be located behind buildings, though the board may approve alternative parking designs if developers prove a need for pedestrian or bicyclist safety.
“We want a walkable, likable corridor, and we’re trying to stay true to the master plan,” said Troy Truax, a senior associate and planning services division manager for Michael Baker. Truax also serves as chairman of the township’s planning commission.
Township officials said last week they’re willing to work with Vastgood representatives for a favorable agreement. “I am extremely comfortable with authorizing this (ordinance) and then making the changes so that your business will work,” board chairman Bryan Gembusia told Vastgood representatives on Thursday.
“We’re very supportive of what (Vastgood) is trying to do,” Truax said.
“We believe those requests, when formally submitted, to be entirely consistent with the purposes in the new zoning changes,” Ullman said on Friday.
Other news
South Middleton Township supervisors also approved a developer’s request to continue a conditional use hearing that was scheduled for Thursday to Sept. 24 for the Georgetowne development proposed between East Springville and South Ridge roads.
According to a hearing notice posted by the township for last week’s meeting, a developer is proposing to construct a 206-lot single-family home subdivision. If granted, the conditional use would allow a development exceeding 25 total units/developments, thus a large scale development in a residential medium density zone. The application also requests the use of three transferable development/rights from an agricultural and conservation district zone.
Gembusia noted on Thursday that the proposed development recently has been a topic of discussion among township residents on Facebook.
Township manager Cory Adams said on Friday that he wasn’t present when a small number of residents commented on the matter at Thursday’s virtual meeting but stated, “From what I can gather, I believe that the public was seeking further information on the plan, along with a timeline for how the plan will be considered moving forward.
“I will also say, from the township’s perspective, while that area of the township is zoned as moderate density residential, it is the township’s position to consider with careful deliberation all proposed developments, keeping in mind the public’s health, safety and welfare. Moving forward on this plan, along with any others that may come before the township, we will remain consistent with that approach,” Adams said.
Also on Thursday, township supervisors approved a request by Smith Farm Partners LLC to continue a conditional use hearing that was scheduled for Thursday to Sept. 24 for a master plan proposed for a community campus district. The proposed site is located on South Spring Garden Street in a suburban commercial zone.
In January 2020, township supervisors agreed to rezone the area along South Spring Garden Street to permit a proposed campus of 300 apartments that would include a percentage of “safe harbor” dwellings for residents in need. The property was rezoned to a suburban-commercial, or SC, zone, while the board also amended the township’s existing suburban classification to include a community campus-type development as proposed by Integrated Development Partners at that time.
Integrated Development Partners, based out of Wormleysburg, touted the project earlier this year as a 19.2-acre, mixed-use “life care community” located at 481 S. Spring Garden St., adding that “9.2 acres is available for senior living development and 10 acres is available for assisted living and memory care development.”
At that time, the campus was proposed as being built on a 63.77-acre subdivision between South Spring Garden and East Baltimore streets, near the Giant on Spring Garden Street, an area known as the Smith Farm tract. A border for South Middleton and Carlisle Borough runs through the property, but only a small corner portion is within the borough.
Previously, the property was zoned as light industrial in the township, which didn’t fit specifications of the proposed development.
