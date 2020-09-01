South Middleton amend zoning ordinance to create new zoning district

“I will also say, from the township’s perspective, while that area of the township is zoned as moderate density residential, it is the township’s position to consider with careful deliberation all proposed developments, keeping in mind the public’s health, safety and welfare. Moving forward on this plan, along with any others that may come before the township, we will remain consistent with that approach,” Adams said.

Also on Thursday, township supervisors approved a request by Smith Farm Partners LLC to continue a conditional use hearing that was scheduled for Thursday to Sept. 24 for a master plan proposed for a community campus district. The proposed site is located on South Spring Garden Street in a suburban commercial zone.

In January 2020, township supervisors agreed to rezone the area along South Spring Garden Street to permit a proposed campus of 300 apartments that would include a percentage of “safe harbor” dwellings for residents in need. The property was rezoned to a suburban-commercial, or SC, zone, while the board also amended the township’s existing suburban classification to include a community campus-type development as proposed by Integrated Development Partners at that time.