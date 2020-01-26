Science fair contestants combine creativity with results to learn firsthand lessons

“I like the creativity aspect of it,” McConnell said. “You can test anything you want. You can show it off in front of everyone and win prizes.”

Nearby, classmate Carson Simmons was setting up a display that included a makeshift Faraday cage, an enclosure used to block the type of electromagnetic energy used in cellular networking technology.

“I wanted to see how bad it was for plants,” Simmons said. Part of the challenge of designing the experiment involved isolating specimens of ordinary lawn grass from the ambient emissions that come from household cellphones and WiFi routers. Simmons did not want this outside exposure to contaminate his results.

He made the cage using thick layers of aluminum foil taped to a chicken-wire frame that he had shaped into three compartments. In one compartment he placed grass that was subjected to high levels of energy from a WiFi router. In another, he placed grass that was exposed to a lower level of energy from a different model of equipment. In the third compartment, he placed the control, grass that was not exposed at all. His results proved inconclusive.

Simmons believed the plants exposed to the highest level of energy would die off while the control would continue to flourish. Instead, all the plants achieved the same level of growth.

Though disappointed, he still learned from the experience. “It’s fun to find out things about the world,” he said.

