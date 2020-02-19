School board member wants access restored to Boiling Springs High School stadium

“The track and turf project is moving forward at a pretty good clip,” Hartman said. “If we are moving forward with this, why can’t we unlock it? How much more damage can these kids really do?”

One day recently Hartman noticed that 10 to 12 children were inside the stadium fence running, throwing around a football and playing on the turf.

“The kids are jumping the fence,” Hartman said. “The fence is not safe. What’s going to happen if they get an arm or a leg caught up on it? I’m no legal expert, but it’s going to happen eventually.”

Base and alternate bids for the track and turf replacement work were opened on Jan. 30 and reviewed by district administrators working in consultation with Turf, Track & Court LLC of Hershey.

Administrators have recommended the board award $571,240 in bids for turf replacement work to Sprinturf of Daniel Island, South Carolina, and $388,911 in bids for track replacement work to Nagle Athletic Surfaces of East Syracuse, New York.