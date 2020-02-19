School board member wants access restored to Boiling Springs High School stadium

A South Middleton School Board member Tuesday called for a time-out on restrictions that have closed public access to the Boiling Springs High School stadium.
Citing progress on the proposal to replace the track and turf, Bill Hartman asked if the district could reopen the stadium complex so that children could play on the field and senior citizens could walk around the perimeter track.
No decision was made. Instead, board President Liz Knouse suggested that a recommendation could be brought to the board for consideration once Superintendent Matthew Strine has the opportunity to discuss the issue with Zach Gump, director of buildings and grounds.
South Middleton School District closed the stadium to the public in late 2018 to limit wear and tear on the track and the artificial turf field. The goal was to extend the life of the stadium complex for student athletes and physical education classes.
The board Tuesday finalized the scope of work for the $960,151 track and turf replacement project at the stadium. The unanimous decision clears the way for district administrators to draw up contracts that could come back for board consideration as early as its March 2 meeting.
If the contracts are approved, work could begin the week after the June 5 graduation with the goal of completion by mid-August.
“The track and turf project is moving forward at a pretty good clip,” Hartman said. “If we are moving forward with this, why can’t we unlock it? How much more damage can these kids really do?”
One day recently Hartman noticed that 10 to 12 children were inside the stadium fence running, throwing around a football and playing on the turf.
“The kids are jumping the fence,” Hartman said. “The fence is not safe. What’s going to happen if they get an arm or a leg caught up on it? I’m no legal expert, but it’s going to happen eventually.”
Base and alternate bids for the track and turf replacement work were opened on Jan. 30 and reviewed by district administrators working in consultation with Turf, Track & Court LLC of Hershey.
Administrators have recommended the board award $571,240 in bids for turf replacement work to Sprinturf of Daniel Island, South Carolina, and $388,911 in bids for track replacement work to Nagle Athletic Surfaces of East Syracuse, New York.
First installed in March 2009, the turf has exceeded its life expectancy and heavy use has caused deterioration to the point where its monofilament fibers have thinned out in places and broken away from the backing surface. The turf has also lost its cushioning effect and now barely meets the standards for use by sports teams.
Turf replacement will include removing the existing turf, grading the stone base back to its original engineered specifications and replacing the turf field and crumb rubber/sand base.
At 17 years old, the track has also exceeded its life expectancy. There are areas of major delamination where the top-most layer of rubberized surface material has degraded and separated from the underlying asphalt subbase. Seams have also developed in the cold expansion joints of the track surface, allowing moisture to penetrate and breakdown the rubberized surface.
Turf, Track & Court recommends the district remove the track surface and mill down the top-most inch and a half of asphalt. The district should then resurface the track with an inch and a half of new asphalt and a fresh layer of rubberized material.
