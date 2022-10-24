Rehab project nixes holiday luminaries and floating tree this year at Children's Lake in Boiling Springs

The dual traditions of a floating Christmas tree and luminaries along the shore of Children’s Lake have been canceled this holiday season due to the rehabilitation project at the Boiling Springs destination.

The annual tree lighting ceremony typically held the first Sunday night in December will be replaced by an afternoon with Santa at Spring Meadows Park as organized by members of the Boiling Springs Civic Association.

Plans are underway to put up a Christmas tree in the gazebo near Children's Lake and to decorate the gazebo, First Street and the Bubble with seasonal greenery, said Darlene Benoit, tree lighting ceremony chairperson.

The tree in the gazebo will be lit up every night through the first week in January, she said. “I’m just looking forward to celebrating Christmas with everyone.”

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission closed Children’s Lake to the public in September so the lake could be drained and work started on a project that includes the construction of a new dam and retaining wall, along with an upgrade of the boat launch and fishing area.

The project is expected to be completed by the summer/fall of 2023.

As a result, there is no water to float the tree and the area around the lake is now a construction zone, making it impossible to place the luminaries at the traditional venue.

“The construction company is concerned about liability issues, so we thought it was best for all the volunteers to not do anything,” said Rachel Andreoli, luminary committee chairperson. “It’s sad to lose the tradition for the community but, in the end, we’re all working toward a better lake.”

Benoit agreed. “Next year, we’ll have a much prettier lake to float the tree on,” she said. “We’re making a sacrifice at this point so that, in the future, the lake will be more stable and more beautiful.”

The project is expected to be completed by next summer or fall.

Luminaries

Since 1992, the association and its supporters have worked together to celebrate the lighting of the luminaries. Every year the same families and organizations go out on a particular night to light each candle.

More recently, association members added to the tradition by posting the names of those to honor or remember on a bulletin board by the lake.

South Middleton Township and association members sought solutions for the this year's holiday tradition, but logistical issues made it impractical to go with an alternative, Andreoli said. “We did kick around some different options, but the trouble is the luminaries and the lake are tied together. There just isn’t a place where it makes sense to do it.”

There was some discussion about moving the luminaries to either South Middleton Park or Spring Meadows Park, she said. “The wind that cuts through those parks is just going to blow everything over.”

There also are challenges associated with getting the word out to all the volunteers that the venue for the luminaries was going to change, Andreoli said. “The parks are not a gathering point like the lake is.”

Santa substitution

For years, it has been the tradition for a donated tree to be secured to and floated on a raft in the middle of the lake.

“Obviously, we can’t float a tree on the lake this year,” Benoit said. “We can get it in the lake, but we can’t get it out.”

So, instead of the floating tree and the lighting ceremony, Santa will visit with local children at Pavilion Five of Spring Meadows Park the afternoon of Dec. 4.

“We will have a Santa’s Village running from 1 p.m. to 4/4:30 p.m.,” Benoit said. “Santa will be arriving by fire truck at 2 p.m. The Boiling Springs Bubblers Christmas Ensemble is going to be entertaining us with Christmas carols. We are planning on having an ornament-making activity, a letters-to-Santa activity and a petting zoo.”

The local fire company will have hot chocolate while F&M Bank is plans to donate chocolate chip cookies.