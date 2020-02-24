5 Questions: Second grade teacher at Rice Elementary celebrates '14th' birthday Saturday

There are an estimated 4 million people in the world with a birthday on Feb. 29.
In the United States, there are about 187,000.
In one second grade classroom at W.G. Rice Elementary in the South Middleton School District, there's one.
Teacher Brad Group will mark his "14th" birthday this Saturday. His rare birthdate presents the occasional issues, but opens the door to memorable lessons for his class.
Q. Generally, what’s it like having a birthday on Leap Year Day?
A. Having a birthday on Leap Year is always memorable. When I was younger the "actual number" of birthdays I had was always part of the conversation. I was featured in the newspaper on several occasions. The stories were related to a 6th grader having his 3rd birthday or having your 4th birthday and studying for your driver's test.
Q. For official purposes like a driver’s license, do they pretend – for lack of a better word – that leap year happens every year?
A. Several laws have provisions on how to account for those us born on Feb. 29. Basically the rules "default" your birthday to March 1 when it is a non-leap year. The only issue I ever had with properly documenting my birthday was in the year 2000. Some computer programs, like at the doctor's office, were not programmed to read the year 2000 as a leap year. I had to verify and correct some computer files that my birthday was Feb. 29, not March 1.
Q. How do you fit your birthday to teaching your second graders about leap year?
A. When we study the concepts of telling time I use my birthday to help illustrate the need for the Leap Day every four years. The students usually know there are 24 hours in a day. We spend a couple lessons learning the number of days in each month. It does get a little confusing for them when I say it takes the Earth 365 days and six hours to go around the sun each year. Eventually, most of them grasp that adding the extra six hours each year gives us an extra 24 hours and therefore one day every four years. I will say almost of all of them never forget that Feb. 29 is Mr. Group's birthday.
Q. Since you are “14” and have 34 years of teaching in, what were the biggest changes you’ve seen in the education field in the past 35 years?
I have spent the past 34 years teaching second grade. The biggest changes are technology and the priorities put on public education. When I first started, our school building had one computer for 600+ students. In most of today's schools, there is almost one computer for every student. The educational leaders of 30 years ago focused on student learning and success with core academic subjects. In today's world, teachers are pushed to focus on a never-ending list of nonacademic items, which strain the amount of time available to actually teach reading, writing, spelling and math.
Q. What message or advice would you give someone starting out on a career in education?
A. There are many rewards to teaching. However, there is no denying the current climate for new teachers is very daunting. The rigorous daily demands put on teachers require self discipline and time management. I always approach each day with high expectations for my students and myself. I strive to establish connections and rapport with them. The students of today need to feel they are valued and supported by their teachers. New teachers need to remember that the students in their classrooms are not just test scores or data on a spreadsheet. They are our future leaders and teachers of tomorrow.
