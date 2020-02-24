5 Questions: Second grade teacher at Rice Elementary celebrates '14th' birthday Saturday

A. When we study the concepts of telling time I use my birthday to help illustrate the need for the Leap Day every four years. The students usually know there are 24 hours in a day. We spend a couple lessons learning the number of days in each month. It does get a little confusing for them when I say it takes the Earth 365 days and six hours to go around the sun each year. Eventually, most of them grasp that adding the extra six hours each year gives us an extra 24 hours and therefore one day every four years. I will say almost of all of them never forget that Feb. 29 is Mr. Group's birthday.