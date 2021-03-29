Pedestrian safety improvement project details presented for Boiling Springs

South Middleton Township supervisors received a preliminary review this week of master concept plans for pedestrian safety improvement projects proposed in Boiling Springs.

As proposed, “traffic-calming” measures are planned for installation along First Street between High Street and Hilltop Road that will also improve ADA accessibility in the areas. Overall project work would include sidewalk construction and improvements, crosswalks, bump outs, and storm water management.

“The bump outs are the areas where the curbs are extended into the roadway to narrow the traffic lanes, which creates a space between the new and old edge of roadway,” township engineer Brian O’Neill said Friday.

Designs were presented at a township supervisors’ meeting Thursday night by traffic engineer Craig Mellott from Traffic Planning & Design Inc., and landscape engineer Mark Hackenburg of RGS Associates.

“You guys did a very thorough job. This looks nice,” township supervisor Duff Manweiler told engineers on Thursday.

O’Neill cited one of the plan’s main features as a “trail crossing” planned between the U.S. Post Office parking lot and the Appalachian Trail offices and would involve an overhead flashing device placed across First Street.

