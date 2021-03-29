Pedestrian safety improvement project details presented for Boiling Springs

South Middleton Township supervisors received a preliminary review this week of master concept plans for pedestrian safety improvement projects proposed in Boiling Springs.
As proposed, “traffic-calming” measures are planned for installation along First Street between High Street and Hilltop Road that will also improve ADA accessibility in the areas. Overall project work would include sidewalk construction and improvements, crosswalks, bump outs, and storm water management.
“The bump outs are the areas where the curbs are extended into the roadway to narrow the traffic lanes, which creates a space between the new and old edge of roadway,” township engineer Brian O’Neill said Friday.
Designs were presented at a township supervisors’ meeting Thursday night by traffic engineer Craig Mellott from Traffic Planning & Design Inc., and landscape engineer Mark Hackenburg of RGS Associates.
“You guys did a very thorough job. This looks nice,” township supervisor Duff Manweiler told engineers on Thursday.
O’Neill cited one of the plan’s main features as a “trail crossing” planned between the U.S. Post Office parking lot and the Appalachian Trail offices and would involve an overhead flashing device placed across First Street.
“PennDOT’s policies only allow what are designated as ‘mid-block crosswalks’ in very limited circumstances. Mid-block crosswalks are those that occur at areas other than the intersections of two roads. As such, in order to provide some sort of physical delimitation at that location with ADA ramps, a trail crossing was selected,” O’Neill explained.
Plans shown Thursday were based upon “initial meetings with PennDOT officials,” according to O’Neill. The designs also will be posted on the township’s website for public feedback. After comment review, the township expects to submit detailed construction plans to PennDOT to obtain necessary permitting for the project. After state approval, the township plans to bid and award project contractors.
Construction is expected to begin in spring 2022, with completion tentatively scheduled for fall 2022. Township officials said they intend for the Boiling Springs’ road improvements to coincide with construction repairs next year at Children’s Lake that’s under the auspice of the state Fish and Boat Commission.
Also on Thursday, township solicitor Bryan Salzmann said it now appears that the state agency could advertise for contractor bids for the Children’s Lake project by “late May,” with bids possibly awarded by late summer, followed by construction starting by late fall or early next year.
Salzmann also stated that the dam bridge area of Bucher Hill Road is expected to remain closed for at least one year during construction. In the meantime, township supervisors have authorized the preparation of an ordinance that would close the road during the construction of the lake’s dam replacement and limit it to one-way traffic leading to the state road after reopening.