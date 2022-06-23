Partial demolition work begins to renovate Boiling Springs Mill into restaurant-brewery after January fire

Partial demolition of the Boiling Springs Mill near Children's Lake in Boiling Springs has begun as part of Caprice Properties' plans for a renovated building and business.

Becky Richeson, managing director of Caprice Management LLC, said the company partnered with the Cumberland County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities to begin work on the mill, which started with the removal of the roof and trusses that were burned or destroyed in a fire in January.

The fire and subsequent water damage on Jan. 29 destroyed the interior of the building, which was built in 1784, with the exception of the timber-frame structure in the bottom three floors and the limestone foundation.

Caprice, which purchased the property in April, is working on clearing the inside of the mill, which used to house apartments. Steve Capone, who partners with Chris Rice to run Caprice, said in April he plans for a restaurant at the mill.

"We plan to incorporate a restaurant, possibly a brewery," he said. "The potential for the property is exciting, and we are still exploring all ideas and options."

Richeson said the goal is to save the historic stone walls so that they can restore the building as closely as they can to the original state.

After the partial demolition is complete, Richeson said the property may seem quiet but work will be ongoing to rebuild it.

"We are committed to this project," she said. "We will be working with architects and engineers to create a design that is both fitting and functional, and then we would move to the construction phase. Our goal is to bring a desirable restaurant-brewery with an outdoor dining space to the Old Mill. This will take time, but our goal is to complete a project that our community is proud of."

The white and stone building with a red roof that stands on the south end of Children's Lake and dates back to about 1784, when it was constructed as a grist mill to produce food for workers at the iron works. The mill was originally a two-story stone structure with walls three feet thick. It was powered by water from a dam on the Yellow Breeches at Island Grove that was carried over by a race.

​Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.