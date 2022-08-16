Namesakes and Waterways of the Midstate: Children's Lake a man-made center to Boiling Springs

If the name Masland sounds familiar, that would be because Masland’s grandfather, Charles Henry Masland, founded Carlisle carpet company C.H. Masland & Sons, a Cumberland County Historical Society article about Frank Elmer Masland Jr. said.

Page 226 of a book titled At A Place Called the Boiling Springs tells of Masland’s involvement with the lake.

Children’s Lake was created in the 1750s to produce water power for what became the Carlisle Ironworks. Cumberland County’s first iron furnace was constructed in 1760 at the site and the ironworks operated there until the end of the 19th century.

In the 20th century when township supervisors weren’t interested in purchasing the lake, the book said a group of community members formed an organization called Citizens United for Preservation. The group tried to raise money to purchase the lake and gained funds from a variety of sources, but still fell short.

Enter Masland.

The Historical Society said Masland donated private and public funds to make up the difference. Masland said that he’d seen the lake give pleasure to both children and adults going there to feed its resident ducks and geese on many occasions, the book said. This is what caused him to feel so strongly about the lake and this fueled his desire to see it preserved for future generations of children.

According to the book, Masland later added that he hoped it could be called “Children’s Lake,” the name the lake carries today.

In 1987, the lake was secured for public use and the title was given to the Pennsylvania Fish Commission. The Boiling Springs Civic Association landscapes and maintains the grounds.

Today, an historic iron furnace, among other attractions, remains near the lake, which draws visitors from Boiling Springs and beyond, both children and kids at heart.

At a glance

Location: Off Route 174, Boiling Springs

County: Cumberland

Size: 7 acres

Depth: 4 to 6 feet

Springs: Natural springs combine into a stream that empties into Yellow Breeches Creek south of Boiling Springs, approximately 20 springs were dammed to create the man-made lake

Recreation: Fishing, fly fishing, boating, bird watching, picnicking, walking

Landmarks:

Boiling Springs Grist Mill (South end of Children’s Lake) — Damaged by a fire in January

Appalachian Trail Conservancy (4 E. First St.)

Boiling Springs Iron Furnace (109 Bucher Hill Road)

Veterans Memorial Clock Tower (Front Street)

Events:

Foundry Day (First Saturday in June)

Anything Floats (canceled 2022)

Yoga at the Lake (July 26 to Oct. 25 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

Need to know:

52 degrees year round

Gazebo rentals available at 717-258-5771

Boating limited to electric-powered boats and nonpowered boats

Construction on dam, other areas expected by end of summer with anticipated completion in 2024