Memorial Day parade, crowd return to Boiling Springs

It was cold, it was damp, but by all appearances, the hundreds who gathered in Boiling Springs for the return of VFW Post 8851’s annual Memorial Day parade, ceremony and picnic on Sunday afternoon simply were glad to be there as a community once again.
Last year’s Memorial Day events, like much else in 2020, were cancelled in Boiling Springs due to Gov. Tom Wolf’s pandemic restrictions that were set in place on March 13 of that year. Instead, VFW Post 8851 held a Memorial Day commemoration limited to members and its auxiliary and closed to the general public in 2020.
“We are very proud that so many of you have come back here every year, but especially this year at the close of the pandemic and a return to normalcy,” said Bill Hartman, VFW Post 8851 parade coordinator and South Middleton School Board director, told this year’s crowd.
Sunday’s Boiling Springs events took place on the cusp of Pennsylvania lifting the remainder of its standing pandemic restrictions on Monday, except for masks. Mask mandates for unvaccinated Pennsylvanians also are poised for elimination either by June 28 or when 70% of the state’s eligible population becomes fully vaccinated.
Early Sunday afternoon, Russ Alves and son Ethan, 10, of Boiling Springs, waited outside at the corner at Second and Walnut streets for the parade’s 1 p.m. kickoff. Soon, Ethan’s brother, Andrew Alves, would pass by in the parade while playing saxophone with the Yellow Breeches Middle School Band.
Ethan Alves waited wrapped in a blanket against the unseasonable late May chill, while his father remained bare-legged in shorts. Nearby, mom Elizabeth Alves and grandparents Dean and Phyllis Alves were “warming up” in the family car.
“I don’t get cold very often,” Russ Alves said. “It’s just nice to be out today. We usually do the Halloween and Memorial Day parades every year here.”
Joann Keck waited for the parade near her Second Street home. She’s watched the parade since the days that her grown son, Brad Group, played in the high school band, she said. This year, Group is retiring after 35 years as a classroom teacher at Rice Elementary School.
On Front Street, Nathan and Deanna Petula, of Mount Holly Springs, waited with son Dylan, 12, to watch son Connor play percussion with the Boiling Springs High School’ Bubblers Band. The family has attended the parade for years and said they were glad to be back.
“A little sense of normalcy goes a long way,” Nathan Petula said.
South Middleton School District bands were part of many participating in Sunday’s parade, which was fronted by Cumberland County Sherriff Ron Anderson for a 34th year. The procession also included honorary Post 8851 veterans and its auxiliary, area fire companies, classic and antique vehicle fleets, horse riders, and Cub Scout Pack 171, which assisted Troop 171 at a post-parade barbecue by the Boiling Springs Tavern.
After the parade, Post 8851 hosted a Memorial Day commemoration by the village’s Clock Tower at Children’s Lake. The guest speaker was U.S. Army Col. Tony Verenna of Boiling Springs.
“Take a moment to take a look around yourselves this weekend and think of all the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice to help preserve this great nation,” Verenna told the crowd.
This year’s flag was raised at the Clock Tower to honor two Post 8851 veterans, Ret. U.S. Army Col. Joe Newsome and U.S. Air Force Sgt. Craig Metzger, both of whom died during the pandemic. Boiling Springs Bubblers played “The Star Spangled Banner” as the flag was raised. The high school’s Concert Choir also performed during the ceremony.
Many veterans there took to the street to sing anthems representing their branches of service and ending with a rendition of “God Bless America.”
The ceremony ended with an honorary rifle salute given by the Cumberland County Honor Guard, followed by a recital of taps by the high school’s bugler corps.