Memorial Day parade, crowd return to Boiling Springs

It was cold, it was damp, but by all appearances, the hundreds who gathered in Boiling Springs for the return of VFW Post 8851’s annual Memorial Day parade, ceremony and picnic on Sunday afternoon simply were glad to be there as a community once again.

Last year’s Memorial Day events, like much else in 2020, were cancelled in Boiling Springs due to Gov. Tom Wolf’s pandemic restrictions that were set in place on March 13 of that year. Instead, VFW Post 8851 held a Memorial Day commemoration limited to members and its auxiliary and closed to the general public in 2020.

“We are very proud that so many of you have come back here every year, but especially this year at the close of the pandemic and a return to normalcy,” said Bill Hartman, VFW Post 8851 parade coordinator and South Middleton School Board director, told this year’s crowd.

Sunday’s Boiling Springs events took place on the cusp of Pennsylvania lifting the remainder of its standing pandemic restrictions on Monday, except for masks. Mask mandates for unvaccinated Pennsylvanians also are poised for elimination either by June 28 or when 70% of the state’s eligible population becomes fully vaccinated.