Medical office building planned in South Middleton Township across from UPMC Carlisle

A new medical office building is set for development directly across from UPMC Carlisle in South Middleton Township.
On Thursday night, the South Middleton Township supervisors approved a preliminary/final subdivision plan and a land development plan for a new 20,000-square-foot medical office building on Alexandra Court. The project’s developer is Laughner & Patel Developers, a Harrisburg area firm that specializes in medical facilities.
Developers list the upcoming facility as “an elevated two-story building that is highly visible from both directions along I-81” and located within “quick, easy access” from Interstate 81 exits 44 (Allen Road) and 45 (College Street).
“We picked this location because of its close proximity to several hospitals, not only to UPMC Carlisle, but also several other hospitals that are in this area like Holy Spirit,” said Laughner & Patel principal Mayur Patel. Plans for a Penn State Hampden Medical Center also are underway in Cumberland County, and UPMC West Shore is also located in Hampden Township off I-81’s Wertzville Road exit.
The new medical facility in South Middleton will be built on a 2.3-acre plot in a township C-2, or commercial, zone and will accommodate parking for up to 96 vehicles. The complex is advertised as “built to suit” and adaptable for one or more tenants. Presently, no tenants have been contracted to occupy the facility, but developers plan to network with area medical professionals to learn more about health care needs within the community, Patel said on Friday.
Project completion initially was set for early 2021, but since has been rescheduled for summer/fall 2021 due to COVID-19 related delays.
South Middleton Township Manager Cory Adams said on Friday that the new medical arts building will be beneficial not only to the township, but also the surrounding region as a whole.
“Health care is a growing industry not only to accommodate an aging population, but also to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic crisis. South Middleton is excited to play a role in serving this need to our region’s long-term health and economy,” Adams stated.
All in all, the township area that surrounds UMPC Carlisle and Alexander Spring Road has “definitely seen an uptick in health and medical services over the past few years, not the least of which is the tremendous investment undertaken by UPMC Pinnacle at the Carlisle Regional Medical Center,” Adams said.
Also on Thursday, South Middleton Township supervisors approved a conditional use requested by Celico Partnership dba, or doing business as, Verizon Wireless. The firm plans to construct a 129-foot wireless telecommunications tower with accessory buildings and equipment. The property is located at 640 Allen Road in a township C-2 zone. A conditional use was required for this project in the area.
