Medical office building planned in South Middleton Township across from UPMC Carlisle

A new medical office building is set for development directly across from UPMC Carlisle in South Middleton Township.

On Thursday night, the South Middleton Township supervisors approved a preliminary/final subdivision plan and a land development plan for a new 20,000-square-foot medical office building on Alexandra Court. The project’s developer is Laughner & Patel Developers, a Harrisburg area firm that specializes in medical facilities.

Developers list the upcoming facility as “an elevated two-story building that is highly visible from both directions along I-81” and located within “quick, easy access” from Interstate 81 exits 44 (Allen Road) and 45 (College Street).

“We picked this location because of its close proximity to several hospitals, not only to UPMC Carlisle, but also several other hospitals that are in this area like Holy Spirit,” said Laughner & Patel principal Mayur Patel. Plans for a Penn State Hampden Medical Center also are underway in Cumberland County, and UPMC West Shore is also located in Hampden Township off I-81’s Wertzville Road exit.