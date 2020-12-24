There’s a kind of serenity that goes with the scene.

It visits Boiling Springs every year around this time.

The luminaries, the Christmas tree floating on Children’s Lake, speak to time-honored traditions.

“It’s like hitting a pause button during the hectic pace of the holidays,” Marilyn Morosky said. “People come down for the peace. They go there just to reflect.”

Since 2007, Morosky has been in charge of the committee that coordinates the lighting of the candles in holders that ring the lake.

Each candle represents a person to honor, someone to remember. The luminaries are made possible by donations to the Boiling Springs Civic Association.

“For me, that’s what is really moving,” Morosky said. “It’s important for them to keep the spirit alive. The luminaries give them somewhere to focus. Some people have called me to talk about it before they contribute. The stories they’ve told me have touched my heart.”

This will be Morosky’s last year organizing as she helps South Middleton Township resident Rachel Andreoli transition into the leadership role for next year.

Morosky said she remembers, in particular, the woman who lost her young son and how important it was for his light to shine. He is joined this year by over 400 other lights that will flicker on every night from Christmas to New Year’s Day.

Years ago, association members added to the tradition of the luminaries by posting the names of those to honor and remember on a bulletin board by the lake.

“I wondered if anyone ever looks at the list,” Morosky said. Then, one day, she was standing at the post office across the road and saw a man with a 2-year-old child moving his finger toward a name. Was it his name? Could it have been someone they had lost this year? Morosky didn’t know and that was fine with her.

“It meant something to someone,” she said about the list. “It was important for them to donate to keep the spirit alive and to keep the luminaries lit. It’s unity. It unites our little community. We couldn’t do this without volunteers.”

Everybody contributes

Since 1992, the civic association and its supporters have come together to celebrate the lighting of the luminaries and the Christmas tree on the lake.

Every year, like clockwork, the same families and organizations go out on a particular night to light every candle. For each group, the luminaries have become a tradition, a big part of the season.

“They do it faithfully no matter what kind of weather,” Morosky said.

Linda Stoltz feels the serenity most when she sees people walk around the lake at night and they stop to remember their loved ones. “It helps them through a tough time,” she said. “It has been quite the outreach to the local community. It means a lot to everyone because everyone contributes.”

Stoltz said fourth-grade students at Iron Forge Elementary School make bows for the Christmas tree. The bows are made from ribbons that are 11 inches long symbolizing the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, when people commemorate Veterans Day.

For years, the civic association relied on plastic milk jugs for the luminaries. But when the jugs started to wear out, a solution was offered by the owners of the Boiling Springs Tavern and by the kitchen staff of the Boiling Springs High School cafeteria, Stoltz said.

Plastic jars used for salad dressing and other condiments were cleaned out and repurposed to hold the candles. The jars are then put into storage when the luminaries are removed from the lake in early January.

Tree lighting

Linda’s husband, Ken, looks forward to the scene after the crowd is gone following the annual lighting ceremony in early December, when the only activity is from ducks and geese in the water.

“If it’s a moonlit night, you can see the mountains in the distance,” Ken Stoltz said. “It’s just beautiful.”

For much of its history, Ken Stoltz has served as the emcee for the ceremony to welcome Christmas. Until this year, with COVID-19, the program had followed a pattern that has been steady for about a quarter century.

Recorded holiday music starts up around 6 p.m. in the lead-up to the high school band playing a tune like “O Christmas Tree.” On cue, the word is given, a circuit is made and a tree mounted on a wooden raft floated by barrels lights up the surface of Children’s Lake.

There is more music followed by Ken Stoltz leading the children in a chant, “We want Santa! We want Santa!” as the band heralds his arrival in a rowboat across the lake. Once ashore, Santa is escorted to the gazebo where he sits and speaks to every child waiting in line.

Linda Stoltz said she remembers a shy kid who hesitated to enter the gazebo. “You just stand there. … You don’t have to come in. … Just talk from there,” Santa told the kid. The child began to talk and share his wish-list to Santa who pretended to be hard of hearing to build up the child’s confidence.

Gradually, the child worked up the nerve and sat beside Santa in the gazebo. “The parents were getting pictures,” Linda Stoltz said. “They were on cloud nine.”

For Morosky, the reward has been seeing the organizing committee unite with the community to make it all happen. “Everybody seems more than willing to open their hearts and just pitch in,” she said. “It’s just a family event that brings the true spirit of Christmas to the area.”

Origins

The Sentinel has been covering the event since 1992 when the civic association first hosted the lighting of the Christmas tree and luminaries at Children’s Lake. The idea for the event dates back to 1987 when the late Molly Garman, an association member, saw a Christmas tree floating on a lake during a trip to Ann Arbor, Michigan.

For the next five years, Garman led the effort to have a fully lighted Christmas tree floating on Children’s Lake. It took time for the association to receive approval from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, owner of the lake. Lou Marinacci, a former Army engineer, designed the first wooden raft used to float the tree.

Each year, a tree is donated and transported to the lake shore by a flatbed truck. A work crew lowers the truck into a hole in the center of the raft where the tree is wedged into place. The hole keeps the tree fresh with spring water drawn up the truck from the lake. The tree is then secured to the raft with four straps, one for each corner. Volunteers decorate the tree with boughs and lights and a bucket truck is used to place the star.

The raft is then guided to a point in the lake where it can be anchored in place. The lights are placed on a timer and receive power from a waterproof cable that is plugged into an outlet along the shoreline.

Rough start

1992 proved to be an eventful start of the new tradition. The Sentinel published an editorial on Dec. 10 that detailed what happened. “The Boiling Springs Civic Association never dreamed of such a huge turnout for the lighting of the first floating Christmas tree on Children’s Lake. The people behind the tree figured that some neighbors, families and a few other hardy souls will show up.”

Instead of the 50 to 100 people expected, the premiere drew 1,000 to 2,000 people. In its coverage, The Sentinel compared the turnout to a Friday night home football game. Fire police were overwhelmed by the traffic congestion and vehicles were parked up to a mile away near Karns Market.

Other glitches developed. There were not enough song sheets to go around the crowd to sing Christmas carols. Even with a song sheet, lighting was inadequate to read the words. What’s more, no one could hear the musicians at first because they were pointed toward the lake. Parents with children on their shoulders had to weave and duck to avoid low hanging branches.

Still, The Sentinel editorial board had confidence in the civic association. “The people who managed to get the tree lit are bound to come up with a much smoother operation now that they know we all care,” the editorial reads.

The first couple years, the annual event was large with different groups coming in, Ken Stoltz said. Then, it was decided around 1994 or 1995, to scale it back to a smaller, simpler program.

“It’s been pretty much the same since then,” Stoltz said. But there have been other hiccups.

“One year, the lights didn’t come on,” Stoltz said. “It was a windy day and the plug came away from the raft. Someone went out in a canoe the next day and plugged it in.”

Another year, there was so much snow, rain and ice, the ground was saturated, soft and muddy. The floating tree on Children’s Lake was stranded until March when association members were able to bring in a truck to the lake shore and haul the tree away.

In 2019, the civic association saw the need to expand the event by adding children’s activities in the parking lot of the Boiling Springs Tavern. Because of the pandemic, the event this year was limited to just switching on the lights on the Christmas tree and lighting the luminaries.

