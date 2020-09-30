Hearing delayed for Georgetowne development plans in South Middleton Township

Residents have shown concern about the possible impact of a large development in the area. A few residents came to Thursday’s meeting to speak about the proposal, only to learn the hearing was delayed by request of the developer.

Gembusia told residents that they weren’t allowed to speak on record during the public hearing that township officials quickly closed because the developer wasn’t present. However, public comment was permitted during designated periods of the supervisors’ regular business meeting on Thursday.

Township resident Josh Vaughn, who moved to Boiling Springs in 2017, said he was concerned about the possible effect that increased traffic from the development could have on walkability in the surrounding areas. “I want my children to be able to walk to school safely,” he said.

Vaughn also said he was concerned about the potential effect the development could have on traffic flow at the intersections of Springville and York roads and Springville Road at state Route 74.

“Just so you know, we all live in this community, too,” Gembusia said.