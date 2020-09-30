Hearing delayed for Georgetowne development plans in South Middleton Township

South Middleton Township residents will have to wait a little longer to speak on record about a housing development proposed for construction within the township.
South Middleton Township supervisors approved a developer’s request last week to continue a conditional-use public hearing scheduled for that evening at the Dec. 17 board meeting. The board also granted an extension for subdivision and preliminary development plans related to the project until Dec. 23.
The continuation on Thursday follows an initial hearing continuation the board granted to the developer on Aug. 27.
“This plan is not done,” supervisor chairman Bryan Gembusia said during a virtual township meeting held Thursday. “We will continue to post updates about this plan on the township’s website for members of the public as we go along.”
According to a notice posted by the township prior to the Aug. 27 meeting, a developer proposes to build a 206-lot single-family home subdivision, called Georgetowne, between East Springville and South Ridge roads in the township.
If granted, the conditional use would allow a development exceeding 25 total units/developments, making it a large-scale development in a residential medium density zone. The application also requests the use of three transferable development/rights from an agricultural and conservation district zone.
Residents have shown concern about the possible impact of a large development in the area. A few residents came to Thursday’s meeting to speak about the proposal, only to learn the hearing was delayed by request of the developer.
Gembusia told residents that they weren’t allowed to speak on record during the public hearing that township officials quickly closed because the developer wasn’t present. However, public comment was permitted during designated periods of the supervisors’ regular business meeting on Thursday.
Township resident Josh Vaughn, who moved to Boiling Springs in 2017, said he was concerned about the possible effect that increased traffic from the development could have on walkability in the surrounding areas. “I want my children to be able to walk to school safely,” he said.
Vaughn also said he was concerned about the potential effect the development could have on traffic flow at the intersections of Springville and York roads and Springville Road at state Route 74.
“Just so you know, we all live in this community, too,” Gembusia said.
Gembusia said on Thursday that the township wants an updated traffic study included in the Georgetowne plan, as well as changing “incorrect things” reportedly in the present plan, such as the measurements of property setbacks.
He also urged residents to attend the continued Georgetown hearing on Dec. 17. “We want you to come out and be on the record for this public hearing,” he said.
