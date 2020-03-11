Funeral for Citizen's Fire Company firefighter Jerome Guise set for Saturday

The funeral service for Jerome Guise will be held Saturday.
Guise, a volunteer with Citizen's Fire Company in Mount Holly Springs, was killed Monday when a porch collapsed on him while he was fighting a house fire in Monroe Township.
His funeral will be held at Carlisle Evangelical Free Church at 290 Petersburg Road, Carlisle, with visitation from 9-11 a.m. A funeral service with full honors will be held immediately afterward.
Following the service, a procession will leave from the church and go past the fire company's Village Station in Boiling Springs before continuing on to the Mount Holly station on Chestnut Street in the borough.
Guise's family has asked that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to Citizens Fire Company #1, 100 Chestnut St., Mount Holly Springs, PA 17065, or to the Jerome Guise Memorial Fund, F&M Trust Bank, 3 E. First St., Boiling Springs, PA 17007.
Donations to the memorial fund may also be dropped off at any F&M Trust Bank location.
Citizen's Fire Company firefighter Jerome Guise is one of 17 first-responders to die in line of duty in Cumberland County history
