Funeral for Citizen's Fire Company firefighter Jerome Guise set for Saturday

The funeral service for Jerome Guise will be held Saturday.
Guise, a volunteer with Citizen's Fire Company in Mount Holly Springs, was killed Monday when a porch collapsed on him while he was fighting a house fire in Monroe Township.
His funeral will be held at Carlisle Evangelical Free Church at 290 Petersburg Road, Carlisle, with visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. A funeral service with full honors will be held immediately afterward.
Following the service, a procession will leave from the church and go past the fire company's Village Station in Boiling Springs before continuing to the Mount Holly Springs station on Chestnut Street in the borough.
Guise's family has asked that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to Citizens Fire Company #1, 100 Chestnut St., Mount Holly Springs, PA 17065, or to the Jerome Guise Memorial Fund, F&M Trust Bank, 3 E. First St., Boiling Springs, PA 17007.
Donations to the memorial fund may also be dropped off at any F&M Trust Bank location.
According to Mount Holly Springs Borough, some roads will be closed for the funeral and procession. The borough said there will be no parking on Chestnut Street and West Butler Street from Chestnut Street to Mooreland Avenue from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Other roads that will be affected are Harman Street, Mooreland Avenue, Trine Avenue, North Walnut Street, Baltimore Avenue and Watts Street.
The borough expects traffic will be affected for the majority of Saturday until the afternoon hours, with the procession likely to start between noon and 1 p.m. and last several hours. The borough said this will likely cause major traffic delays on Route 34, especially since several thousand public safety workers are expected to attend, along with 800 fire apparatus from Pennsylvania and surrounding states.
Citizen's Fire Company firefighter Jerome Guise is one of 17 first-responders to die in line of duty in Cumberland County history
