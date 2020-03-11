Fundraiser set up for resident injured in Monday's fatal fire in Monroe Township

The son of a male resident severely injured in Monday's fire on Boiling Springs Road in Monroe Township has set up a GoFundMe page to help his dad "rebuild at least part of his life."

As of Wednesday afternoon, the page set up by Collin Diehl had raised $8,749.

Collin Diehl writes on the page that his father, Michael Diehl, was awakened by his wife, Jessica, who smelled something hot downstairs. Jessica, also Collin's stepmother, was not able to go downstairs due to a broken ankle.

"When my dad went down to check, he saw a small light coming from the back porch. When he opened our back door, the kitchen instantly ignited in flames, forcing him outside," Collin wrote in the post.

After not being able to get in the back door, Michael ran to the front door to find it locked. Collin writes that his father unsuccessfully punched through a window to try to unlock it before busting down the door.

"Despite his efforts, he could do nothing," Collin wrote.