Full route announced of Citizen’s Fire Company firefighter's funeral procession Saturday

Details on the procession for fallen firefighter Jerome Guise have been released.
Guise, a volunteer with Citizen’s Fire Company in Mount Holly Springs, was killed Monday when a porch collapsed on him while he was fighting a house fire in Monroe Township.
His funeral will be held at Carlisle Evangelical Free Church at 290 Petersburg Road, Carlisle, with visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. A funeral service with full honors will be held immediately afterward.
Those who want to see the procession as it passes by can find places to watch along this route.
You have free articles remaining.
- Left turn from Carlisle Evangelical Free Church onto Petersburg Road
- Right turn onto Fairview Street
- Right turn onto Forge Road
- Bear right onto Walnut Street, which turns into Park Drive
- Park Drive becomes Mill Street in Mount Holly Springs
- Left turn onto Baltimore Avenue
- Right turn onto West Pine Street
- Right turn onto Chestnut Street with a pause at the Fire Station
The family and fire department will proceed to the funeral home.
According to Mount Holly Springs Borough, some roads will be closed for the funeral and procession. The borough said there will be no parking on Chestnut Street and West Butler Street from Chestnut Street to Mooreland Avenue from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Other roads that will be affected are Harman Street, Mooreland Avenue, Trine Avenue, North Walnut Street, Baltimore Avenue and Watts Street.
The borough expects traffic will be affected for the majority of Saturday until the afternoon hours, with the procession likely to start between noon and 1 p.m. and last several hours. The borough said this will likely cause major traffic delays on Route 34, especially since several thousand public safety workers are expected to attend, along with 800 fire apparatus from Pennsylvania and surrounding states.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.