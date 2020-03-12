Full route announced of Citizen’s Fire Company firefighter's funeral procession Saturday

Details on the procession for fallen firefighter Jerome Guise have been released.

Guise, a volunteer with Citizen’s Fire Company in Mount Holly Springs, was killed Monday when a porch collapsed on him while he was fighting a house fire in Monroe Township.

His funeral will be held at Carlisle Evangelical Free Church at 290 Petersburg Road, Carlisle, with visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. A funeral service with full honors will be held immediately afterward.

Those who want to see the procession as it passes by can find places to watch along this route.

Left turn from Carlisle Evangelical Free Church onto Petersburg Road

Right turn onto Fairview Street

Right turn onto Forge Road

Bear right onto Walnut Street, which turns into Park Drive

Park Drive becomes Mill Street in Mount Holly Springs

Left turn onto Baltimore Avenue

Right turn onto West Pine Street

Right turn onto Chestnut Street with a pause at the Fire Station

The family and fire department will proceed to the funeral home.