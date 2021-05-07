Foundry Day is out, but South Middleton Township moves ahead with other summer events, Memorial Day Parade

Despite the cancellations of other summer events and festivals in Cumberland County, organizers of most of the upcoming outdoor events in South Middleton Township say they feel comfortable moving ahead with plans to bring the community together.
Though Foundry Day will not return this June, most other events, including the Memorial Day parade and ceremony, are scheduled to take place this summer after being canceled the previous year due to the pandemic.
"We wanted to get as close to normal as possible," Township Manager Cory Adams said, noting that the township continued to provide what services it could during 2020. "Unfortunately, a lot of public events had to be canceled due to state mandates."
Adams and other township officials see 2021, however, as a way to bring some of those events back, especially those already located outdoors where social distancing will be easier. With Gov. Tom Wolf additionally lifting most of the COVID-19 restrictions on Memorial Day — save for the masking mandate — they said they feel confident they will be able to safely hold their upcoming events.
All events are held rain or shine.
Concert/movie in the park
The South Middleton Township Parks & Recreation Department was largely able to continue providing programs in 2020 save for its summer youth sports programs, but one event that couldn't take place was the Concert in the Park monthly summer series.
This year, Recreation Director Sarah Colondrillo said the series is now called Friday Fest and moves from Saturdays to Fridays in an effort to attract those who want to end their work week with music and food from food trucks that will be on-site, as well as be at the park while a child may already be participating in a summer sports program. Each concert will take place the third Friday of the month.
The event series was renamed to include the annual August Movie in the Park event, which this year will be "Dolittle" at dusk on Aug. 20.
Colondrillo said the department felt comfortable bringing the series back because, unlike when the pandemic hit, they believe most people now are aware of how to social distance properly. She noted that South Middleton Township Park is also a large area that provides plenty of space for families to social distance and relax.
"This year, we think people can adapt to the change," she said, adding that they'll have hand sanitizer as well as soap and water in the park restrooms.
Memorial Day
Township officials said the Boiling Springs VFW Post 8851 is planning on having its annual Memorial Day celebration, which will include a parade, ceremony and picnic.
The event will take place Sunday, May 30, with the parade starting at 1 p.m. The ceremony will be held at the flag pole adjacent to the clock tower with Edyie Robb as this year's guest speaker. Plans are also in place for a free picnic in the parking lot of Boiling Springs Tavern following the ceremony.
National Night Out
Colondrillo said National Night Out, which annual connects first responders with the community, was canceled across the country in 2020, but South Middleton Township is working with Pennsylvania State Police to bring the event back to Spring Meadows Park.
The event is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, though plans are still in the works as to what the event will include.
Day at the Lake
Day at the Lake will return to Children's Lake from 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 14, though without face painting due to social distancing concerns and without the annual children's fishing derby. The fishing derby, however, is not a casualty of the pandemic. According to event organizer Jorie Hanson, construction is underway at Yellow Breeches Anglers and Conservation (YBAC), which provides the trout for the event. Due to the construction, no trout is currently at the nursery to provide for the event.
Returning to the event is the popular ghost tour at dusk, and there will also be a petting zoo, educational demonstrations for children and plenty of space for local businesses to show off and sell their wares.
Though live music was previously provided by volunteer bands, organizers are working with those involved in the Appalachian Trail Music Fest, which this year is shifting away from its usual Father's Day date to take place at Day at the Lake.
This year also is an opportunity for organizers to belatedly celebrate the 175th anniversary of the founding of Boiling Springs. The founding anniversary was last year, but this year's Day at the Lake will feature information about the founding, including tours by the Cumberland County Historical Society.
Bubbler Foundation Festival
The last event of the summer in the township is the Bubbler Foundation Festival. Foundation Vice President Dallas Bailey said last year's event was canceled due to COVID-19, but they were able to keep the annual fireworks show. Unlike other years, the public was not allowed at Boiling Springs High School last year to watch the fireworks show due to pandemic restrictions. Exact plans for this year's fireworks are still in the works with the school district and township, and will be announced later when they've been finalized.
What organizers are sure about is that the festival will return the Sept. 5, the Sunday before Labor Day, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at South Middleton Township Park. Depending on what guidance from the state and the Centers Disease Control and Prevention will remain by that date, the township will ask attendees to follow those rules for COVID precautions.
With some adjustments, the festival will still have a children's area, live entertainment with the Steve Morrison Band, food trucks and, weather dependent, the rubber duck regatta.
"As a general rule, everybody is looking to just get back to normal," Bailey said. "We've had a good response in the past to not only the festival but also the fireworks. Everybody is very interested in getting back to some sense of normalcy."
