Foundry Day is out, but South Middleton Township moves ahead with other summer events, Memorial Day Parade

This year, Recreation Director Sarah Colondrillo said the series is now called Friday Fest and moves from Saturdays to Fridays in an effort to attract those who want to end their work week with music and food from food trucks that will be on-site, as well as be at the park while a child may already be participating in a summer sports program. Each concert will take place the third Friday of the month.

The event series was renamed to include the annual August Movie in the Park event, which this year will be "Dolittle" at dusk on Aug. 20.

Colondrillo said the department felt comfortable bringing the series back because, unlike when the pandemic hit, they believe most people now are aware of how to social distance properly. She noted that South Middleton Township Park is also a large area that provides plenty of space for families to social distance and relax.

"This year, we think people can adapt to the change," she said, adding that they'll have hand sanitizer as well as soap and water in the park restrooms.

Memorial Day

Township officials said the Boiling Springs VFW Post 8851 is planning on having its annual Memorial Day celebration, which will include a parade, ceremony and picnic.

