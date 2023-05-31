Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Ongoing construction on Boiling Springs' Children's Lake might cause the landscape of the annual Foundry Day Arts and Crafts Festival Saturday to look a little different than usual, but the day will still usher in a familiar atmosphere of craftsmanship and community.

Now in its 35th year, the festival will take place rain or shine from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. along the west side of the Children's Lake.

According to the Yellow Breeches Chapter of the Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, Foundry Day will feature more than 100 juried craftsmen and artists with paintings, jewelry, leather work, woodwork, metalwork, fiber art and more.

The annual event will also offer food concessions along Third Street with menu items that include stone oven pizza, crab cakes, braided pretzels and kettle corn.

Several children's programs will be held throughout the day at the gazebo on the east side of the lake.

Entertainment times will be posted throughout the festival and can be found on Twitter @foundryday.

The festival is free and open to the public.

Shuttles will be provided from Boiling Springs High School at 21 Academy St., and handicapped parking will be available on the east side of Second Street.

Photos: Foundry Day Arts & Crafts Festival in Boiling Springs