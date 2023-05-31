Gift this article
Ongoing construction on Boiling Springs' Children's Lake might cause the landscape of the annual Foundry Day Arts and Crafts Festival Saturday to look a little different than usual, but the day will still usher in a familiar atmosphere of craftsmanship and community.
Now in its 35th year, the festival will take place rain or shine from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. along the west side of the Children's Lake.
According to the
Yellow Breeches Chapter of the Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, Foundry Day will feature more than 100 juried craftsmen and artists with paintings, jewelry, leather work, woodwork, metalwork, fiber art and more.
The annual event will also offer food concessions along Third Street with menu items that include stone oven pizza, crab cakes, braided pretzels and kettle corn.
Several children's programs will be held throughout the day at the gazebo on the east side of the lake.
Entertainment times will be posted throughout the festival and can be found on Twitter
@foundryday.
The festival is free and open to the public.
Shuttles will be provided from Boiling Springs High School at 21 Academy St., and handicapped parking will be available on the east side of Second Street.
Foundry Day Arts & Crafts Festival attendees explore the dozens of vendors featured at Saturday's event in Boiling Springs.
Maddie Seiler
Photos: Foundry Day Arts & Crafts Festival in Boiling Springs
Mayson Frey, 3, catches a ride on Ryan Frey's shoulders at the Foundry Day Arts & Crafts Festival in Boiling Springs Saturday.
Maddie Seiler
A vendor sells jewelry at the Foundry Day Arts & Crafts Festival in Boiling Springs Saturday.
Maddie Seiler
Foundry Day Arts & Crafts Festival attendees mill about, exploring the variety of vendors at the event in Boiling Springs Saturday.
Maddie Seiler
A Foundry Day Arts & Crafts Festival attendee examines products from one of the many vendors featured at the event in Boiling Springs Saturday.
Maddie Seiler
Foundry Day Arts & Crafts Show attendees examine jewelry on display at one of the tents Saturday.
Maddie Seiler
Appalachian Trail hikers enjoy ice cream cones at the Foundry Day Arts & Crafts Festival in Boiling Springs Saturday.
Maddie Seiler
Justine Douglas and her dog, Luna, enjoy the Foundry Day Arts & Crafts Festival in Boiling Springs Saturday.
Maddie Seiler
Pam Bartl takes apart one of her hand-woven infinity scarves to remake it at the Foundry Day Arts & Crafts Festival in Boiling Springs Saturday.
Maddie Seiler
Foundry Day Arts & Crafts Festival attendees check out the variety of vendors featured at Saturday's event in Boiling Springs.
Maddie Seiler
Darlene McCurdy examines a purse for sale at the Founders Day Arts & Crafts Festival in Boiling Springs Saturday.
Maddie Seiler
A Foundry Day Arts & Crafts Festival Attendee examines a piece of pottery for sale at Saturday's event.
Maddie Seiler
Foundry Day Arts & Crafts Festival attendees browse prints for sale at Saturday's event in Boiling Springs.
Maddie Seiler
Members of the Hansen family along with family friends run a lemonade stand at the Foundry Day Arts & Crafts Festival in Boiling Springs Saturday.
Maddie Seiler
A young Foundry Day Arts & Crafts Festival attendee enjoys the food featured at Saturday's event.
Maddie Seiler
Foundry Day Arts & Crafts Festival attendees watch the event from a bench by the Children's Lake in Boiling Springs Saturday.
Maddie Seiler
Members of The North Mountain Ramblers perform at the Foundry Day Arts & Crafts Festival in Boiling Springs Saturday.
Maddie Seiler
Jenna Davis scoops crab cakes to be served at the Foundry Day Arts & Crafts Festival in Boiling Springs Saturday.
Maddie Seiler
Nick Hansen hangs cotton candy to be sold with with lemonade at the Foundry Day Arts & Crafts Festival in Boiling Springs Saturday.
Maddie Seiler
Molly Hansen selects a lemon for lemonade at the Foundry Day Arts & Crafts Festival in Boiling Springs Saturday.
Maddie Seiler
Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and
cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn
