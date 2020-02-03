Fish & Boat to lay out plans for Children's Lake at Wednesday meeting

Representatives from the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission will be at the South Middleton Township Municipal Building Wednesday night to bring residents up to speed about what they can expect with construction at Children's Lake next year.

South Middleton Township Manager Cory Adams said Fish & Boat is expected to give a presentation and question-and-answer session about what they have planned for next year with dam restoration and other work at the lake.

Up until now, most of the work this year has involved design work for construction, and Adams said he believes that the rest of this year will involve getting the necessary permitting to start work next year.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Though most of the work on Children's Lake has been behind the scenes recently, the question of what will happen at the lake attracted a large crowd to the township building last week when township officials said they were considering making Bucher Hill Road one-way.

Officials eventually settled on delaying any decision on the road given pushback from residents until more information is provided at Wednesday's meeting from Fish & Boat. The idea had come up because Bucher Hill Road will need to be closed next year during dam reconstruction efforts at the lake.