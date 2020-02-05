Fish and Game details scope of Children's Lake project

About 75 South Middleton Township residents filled the township hall on Wednesday night for an informational update by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission about upcoming repairs at Children’s Lake.
The meeting was hosted by township officials, who also were on hand to answer questions from residents about the Children’s Lake project that’s been on the township’s drawing board since 2017. The project is proceeding under the auspices of the state Fish and Boat Commission, which is responsible for project engineering that is now underway and upcoming construction contractor bids.
Residents can expect to see renovations and repair work begin at the lake in Boiling Springs in the spring 2021 with project completion expected by the end of 2021.
Residents also can expect to see a section of Bucher Hill Road closed for the duration of the project, as well as a drained lake. However, Fish and Boat representatives said they will “try our best” to delay draining the lake until after the start of the 2021 trout fishing season.
Although a small amount of water will remain in the lake area from a stream feed, local water fowl most likely will “take a break” from the area while the lake is drained, state officials said.
Whether Bucher Hill will be reopened as a one- or two-lane thoroughfare hasn’t been decided, state and township officials said on Thursday.
“Nothing’s been determined (about Bucher Hill Road). We still have to make a decision if it will be one-way. Nothing is set in stone. We prefer to have it a non-two-way street, but more work needs to be done on this,” Fish and Boat engineering director Paul Urbanik said.
The issue of converting Bucher Hill into a one-way northbound corridor came to light two weeks ago when township supervisors introduced a proposal to do so. At that time, 50 residents showed up to share their concerns about closing the road to two-way traffic to create more room for pedestrians crossing the bridge over the dam.
On Wednesday, residents offered a mixed bag of opinions about Bucher Hill’s fate, ranging from widening the bridge to accommodate two-way traffic to creating a larger walkway to ensure pedestrian safety. Others were concerned about increased traffic on other village streets if Bucher Hill becomes one way.
Township engineer Brian O’Neill said the township plans to conduct a traffic study related to the bridge but added that he didn’t expect the results to affect existing traffic controls at village intersections.
Planned dam improvements presented Wednesday include:
• A larger primary spillway, including a new culvert under Bucher Hill Road;
• Upgraded spillway at the Mill Race;
• Reconstructed embankments;
• Reconstructing failing wall on north side run;
• Upgrade perimeter wall under walkway between lake and Bucher Hill Road
Planned lakeside improvements include:
• New concrete boat ramp;
• ADA-compliant fishing pier that extends into lake;
• New pedestrian bridge;
• Dredging if funding permits.
So far, the project is estimated to cost $2.6 million, Fish and Board officials said on Wednesday.
In late 2017, South Middleton Township procured the $400,000 needed for the project’s design phase, including $150,000 from the township’s local design funds, $25,000 from F&M Trust and $12,500 each from Allen Distribution and Mowery. Along with $200,000 pledged by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, that was considered enough to cover engineering costs for repairs to the lake.
Following that, Gov. Tom Wolf’s office released $2.4 million in promised funding for Children’s Lake, setting the project into motion.