Fish and Boat details scope of Children's Lake project that will begin in 2021

About 75 South Middleton Township residents filled the township hall on Wednesday night for an informational update by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission about upcoming repairs at Children’s Lake.

The meeting was hosted by township officials, who also were on hand to answer questions from residents about the Children’s Lake project that’s been on the township’s drawing board since 2017. The project is proceeding under the auspices of the state Fish and Boat Commission, which is responsible for project engineering that is now underway and upcoming construction contractor bids.

Residents can expect to see renovations and repair work begin at the lake in Boiling Springs in the spring 2021 with project completion expected by the end of 2021.

Residents also can expect to see a section of Bucher Hill Road closed for the duration of the project, as well as a drained lake. However, Fish and Boat representatives said they will “try our best” to delay draining the lake until after the start of the 2021 trout fishing season.

Although a small amount of water will remain in the lake area from a stream feed, local water fowl most likely will “take a break” from the area while the lake is drained, state officials said.