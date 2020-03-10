Firefighter, resident killed in Monroe Township house fire Monday

“We are a brotherhood and will get through this,” he said.

The statement from Monroe Township Fire Company asked that the public remember those who were at the scene, as well as the dispatchers at the Cumberland County 911 center who took the initial 911 calls and handled the radio traffic during the fire.

“We ask for your consideration during this time and for your thoughts and prayers for those souls who perished, those who may have been injured, physically and mentally, and for their families,” the statement said.

Elected officials and neighboring municipalities also offered condolences to the Guise and Diehl families as news of the fatal fire spread.

Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the state flag to be flown at half-staff on all state facilities, public buildings and grounds in Cumberland County to honor Guise until sunset Monday and to do the same on the day of the funeral, which has not been announced. The U.S. flag should remain at full staff during the tribute.

Wolf also invited all Pennsylvanians to participate in the tribute.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman noted the loss in a post on Twitter in which he wrote, “Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of this brave firefighter in the line of duty.”