Death of Citizen's Fire Company firefighter sparks cancellations, tributes across Cumberland County

The death of a local firefighter has inspired tributes from miles away as well as cancellations of events closer to home.
Jerome Guise, 34, of Citizen's Fire Company in Mount Holly Springs, died Monday when a porch roof collapsed on him as he fought a house fire on Boiling Springs Road in Monroe Township.
The fire also resulted in the death of Jessica Diehl, 36, and a dog. A man was also injured in the fire and taken to Lehigh Valley Burn Center.
Mount Holly Springs Mayor Leroy “Cork” Shildt offered up a prayer for the Guise family during a Mount Holly Springs borough council meeting Monday night.
“We come before you today with heavy hearts,” Shildt said. “We lost one in our community…one who gave of himself to try to help others. Be with the Guise family. Bring them comfort and peace. Let them know this community stands behind them and with them in their hour of sorrow.
“We pray for all of our first-responders,” Shildt added. “We take them so much for granted but when we need them, they are there.”
Leonard Guise of Chestnut Street in Mount Holly Springs spoke at the meeting.
“I am here on behalf of the family,” Guise told council. “I want to thank everybody for the thoughts and prayers that we have gotten.”
Events canceled
Some events have been canceled to allow firefighters space to deal with the loss of one of their own.
Carlisle Fire and Rescue Services announced the cancellation of its March meat raffle, originally scheduled for Friday.
You have free articles remaining.
“We appreciate the understanding of our community as we give our firefighters time to focus on their own care in this difficult week,” the organization wrote in a Facebook post announcing the cancellation.
Mt. Holly Church of God canceled its First Responders Appreciation Dinner that had been scheduled for Saturday evening.
“We have made this decision in light of the tragedy that occurred Monday morning with the loss of two lives, one of them being a firefighter. We feel that this best serves our First Responders so they can grieve and care for one another in the time and manner that they need,” the church wrote in a Facebook post.
Running for Guise
A Florida boy is asking people and agencies across the nation to take a one-mile walk or run Tuesday evening at 7:30 p.m. to honor Guise.
Zechariah Cartledge , 11, founded an organization called Running 4 Heroes in which he runs one mile for every first responder who is killed in the line of duty. Along the way, he raises money for the Tunnel to Towers foundation which provides assistance to injured veterans, gold star families and the families of fallen first responders.
On Tuesday evening, Cartledge will run one mile carrying the red line flag in honor of Guise.
Artist tribute
A portrait of Guise started appearing on Facebook overnight. The portrait was created by artist Johnny Castro who paints portraits of fallen first responders to “try and share who these officers were in life before they were taken from us,” according to his Facebook page.
Castro does the portraits free of charge for family members and those who worked alongside the first responders and refuses to sell the prints or take any money for them.
Castro himself is a police officer, forensic composite artist and U.S. Army Combat veteran.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.