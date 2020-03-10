Death of Citizen's Fire Company firefighter sparks cancellations, tributes across Cumberland County

The death of a local firefighter has inspired tributes from miles away as well as cancellations of events closer to home.

Jerome Guise, 34, of Citizen's Fire Company in Mount Holly Springs, died Monday when a porch roof collapsed on him as he fought a house fire on Boiling Springs Road in Monroe Township.

The fire also resulted in the death of Jessica Diehl, 36, and a dog. A man was also injured in the fire and taken to Lehigh Valley Burn Center.

Mount Holly Springs Mayor Leroy “Cork” Shildt offered up a prayer for the Guise family during a Mount Holly Springs borough council meeting Monday night.

“We come before you today with heavy hearts,” Shildt said. “We lost one in our community…one who gave of himself to try to help others. Be with the Guise family. Bring them comfort and peace. Let them know this community stands behind them and with them in their hour of sorrow.

“We pray for all of our first-responders,” Shildt added. “We take them so much for granted but when we need them, they are there.”

Leonard Guise of Chestnut Street in Mount Holly Springs spoke at the meeting.