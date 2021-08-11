Day at the Lake returns to Boiling Springs Saturday

Organizers of the Day at the Lake event are excited to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the founding of Boiling Springs village, even if it is a year late due to COVID-19.

The event, which started in 2018 at Children's Lake, will return this Saturday with vendors, food trucks, historical tours and music. After only two years in Boiling Springs, the event was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

With the outdoor event moving forward Saturday, Day at the Lake will finally mark the 175th anniversary of Boiling Springs with a special citation from Sen. Mike Regan's office during the opening ceremony at 1 p.m.

Though opening ceremony won't start until 1, children and their parents can get a head start on some activities that start at noon at Children's Lake. Children can learn how to kayak from noon to 5 p.m., visit a petting zoo starting at noon or learn about the history of the village through children's storytelling about every half hour from noon to 3 p.m.

History has been a particular attraction for the event, which will also offer historical tours of the village for adults at 2 and 4 p.m., with groups limited to 25 people. There will be no limit on participation for the popular Ghost Tour at 7:30 p.m., which has attracted as many as 100 people in the past.