Day at the Lake returns to Boiling Springs Saturday

Organizers of the Day at the Lake event are excited to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the founding of Boiling Springs village, even if it is a year late due to COVID-19.
The event, which started in 2018 at Children's Lake, will return this Saturday with vendors, food trucks, historical tours and music. After only two years in Boiling Springs, the event was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
With the outdoor event moving forward Saturday, Day at the Lake will finally mark the 175th anniversary of Boiling Springs with a special citation from Sen. Mike Regan's office during the opening ceremony at 1 p.m.
Though opening ceremony won't start until 1, children and their parents can get a head start on some activities that start at noon at Children's Lake. Children can learn how to kayak from noon to 5 p.m., visit a petting zoo starting at noon or learn about the history of the village through children's storytelling about every half hour from noon to 3 p.m.
History has been a particular attraction for the event, which will also offer historical tours of the village for adults at 2 and 4 p.m., with groups limited to 25 people. There will be no limit on participation for the popular Ghost Tour at 7:30 p.m., which has attracted as many as 100 people in the past.
Franklin and Marshall College researchers will also return to the event to update residents about the latest in their study of the Bubble. The F&M team will talk in the parking lot of Boiling Springs Tavern about ways residents and officials can protect the Bubble and Children's Lake.
In addition to the petting zoo, there will be plenty of other animals at the event, aside from the usual water fowl that call the lake home. A Reptile Raptor Show will be held periodically through the day to introduce children to reptiles and birds of prey, while Speranza Animal Rescue and Libre the pit bull will also be at the event.
Though the event has mostly taken place at the lake, parts of Front Street will be closed for food trucks from noon to 6 p.m., as well as for vendor tables for local businesses and organizations. The nearby Sugar Shack will again offer ice cream, while Boiling Springs Tavern, which is currently closed, will hand out free samples of future recipes.
The pandemic also affected the Appalachian Trail Music Festival this year, but organizers moved it from its Father's Day date to coincide with Day at the Lake. Live music will be performed from 2 to 7 p.m.
