Cumberland County coroner lists causes of death for Monroe Township fire victims

"It's my understanding he left the building and couldn't get back in. The fire spread that quickly," Hall said.

Officials don't know where the fire started.

"The manner of death is still pending. The outcome of the fire investigation will determine that," Hall said.

Hall said he doesn't think the fire will be determined to be "anything other than accidental," but he doesn't want to call that yet.

It's uncertain whether smoke detectors were operational in the house. The smoke detectors in this fire would have been melted and malfunctioned by the time crews arrived, Citizen's Fire Company Chief Tim Yingst said.

Guise was taken to Hollinger Funeral Home in a procession that crossed Cumberland County. Hall said his office was still waiting on the name of a funeral home to which Diehl could be released.

Yingst said two other Citizen's firefighters were injured and taken to an area hospital. One had tingling in his arm after he was shocked while trying to remove the porch roof to rescue Guise. Another had an ankle injury. Both are home now.

All autopsies are tough, Hall said, but they are more difficult when they involve first responders or "innocent people that get trapped in fires."