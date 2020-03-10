Cumberland County coroner lists causes of death for Monroe Township fire victims

Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall praised the work of first responders Tuesday as he discussed the results of the autopsies of Jerome Guise and Jessica Diehl, who were killed in a fire at a home along Boiling Springs Road in Monroe Township on Monday.
The autopsies were performed at 7 a.m. Tuesday in Dauphin County, Hall said.
Guise, a firefighter, died from asphyxia, smoke inhalation and thermal burns.
Hall said the weight of the roof on Guise's chest prevented him from being able to breathe properly, causing him to suffocate.
Diehl, a resident of the home, died from smoke inhalation and thermal burns.
Hall said Diehl was found where the stairway to the second floor would have been, which shows she was attempting to get out of the home as it burned.
It was difficult to locate her, Hall said. The first problem is that the structure wasn't sound enough to enter, and the second was that firefighters had conflicting reports of where she might be. Responders were told that she normally sleeps in a recliner on the first floor due to a broken ankle.
Her husband, who was taken to the hospital with severe burns, said she woke him and told him that she smelled smoke, which was on the second floor, Hall said. The husband then went downstairs looking for the source of the fire.
"It's my understanding he left the building and couldn't get back in. The fire spread that quickly," Hall said.
Officials don't know where the fire started.
"The manner of death is still pending. The outcome of the fire investigation will determine that," Hall said.
Hall said he doesn't think the fire will be determined to be "anything other than accidental," but he doesn't want to call that yet.
It's uncertain whether smoke detectors were operational in the house. The smoke detectors in this fire would have been melted and malfunctioned by the time crews arrived, Citizen's Fire Company Chief Tim Yingst said.
Guise was taken to Hollinger Funeral Home in a procession that crossed Cumberland County. Hall said his office was still waiting on the name of a funeral home to which Diehl could be released.
Yingst said two other Citizen's firefighters were injured and taken to an area hospital. One had tingling in his arm after he was shocked while trying to remove the porch roof to rescue Guise. Another had an ankle injury. Both are home now.
All autopsies are tough, Hall said, but they are more difficult when they involve first responders or "innocent people that get trapped in fires."
Hall said he's been involved with both police and firefighters killed in the line of duty, and "it just rips your heart out."
Hall thanked first responders for all they do.
"Too often they are taken for granted, especially the volunteer first responders," he said. "It takes someone special to volunteer to be a firefighter and run into fires and try to save people."
