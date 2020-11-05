COVID-19 positive student prompts urge for monitoring in South Middleton School District

South Middleton School District Superintendent Matt Strine on Thursday said a Boiling Springs High School student has tested positive for COVID-19, and that student has family members in three of the district's schools.

Strine said the student was in class at Boiling Springs High School until Tuesday and also participates in an extracurricular activity, which he did not specify.

The students and adults who must quarantine have already been notified, but Strine said the student's siblings attend W.G. Rice Elementary School, Yellow Breeches Middle School and the high school. No call was given to quarantine students or adults who have come in contact with the siblings, but Strine says parents should monitor their children for signs of COVID-19 and keep them home if they do have symptoms.

"I feel that all students should be monitored for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 because the number of confirmed, positive cases in Cumberland County is on the rise and the frequency of my communications has increased," Strine said in an email to parents.