You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Collection for Boiling Springs fire victims set for Friday evening

Collection for Boiling Springs fire victims set for Friday evening

{{featured_button_text}}
Boiling Springs fire

Fire crews respond to the 100 block of Third Street for an apartment building fire.

 photo by Wes Peterson

Members of the Boiling Springs community will collect items for the victims of this week's apartment fire Friday evening.

The Tuesday afternoon fire at an apartment building claimed the life of Larry Winebrenner, 68, and left several others without a home.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

The Sugar Shack will be open from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday to take items and gift cards for the families involved.

The following items are being collected for the people indicated:

Person A: Female junior size pants in size 9, medium tops, 9½ shoe. Target, Walmart or Giant gift card.

Person B: Ladies 2X tops, 18/20 size pants, size 9½ shoe. Target, Walmart or Giant gift card.

Person C: Dog food, dog chews or Petco gift card

Person D: Men’s pants with a 38-40 waist, 30 inseam, 2x shirts. Gift cards for Target, Walmart, Karns or Giant.

Person E: Gift cards to Target, Walmart, Giant, or Karns as well as pet items for a dog.

The Sugar Shack will update the needs list on its Facebook page as information becomes available.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News