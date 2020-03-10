Citizen's Fire Company Chief: 'We're hanging in there'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Yingst called a "mayday," and crews at the scene extricated Guise in "a little under 10 minutes."

"Once we got him out, we pulled all our members from Citizen's Fire Company back and left the other firefighters manage the fire," he said. "We just stood back and consoled each other. We knew it was bad."

Yingst estimated that another 10 minutes went by before Guise was declared dead.

The fire was being fought from a defensive posture because conditions inside weren't survivable and crews would not have been able to enter due to the extreme heat, Yingst said. Fire was visible from every window as crews rolled onto the scene.

"We're not sure why the roof collapsed as fast as it did, how it did. I guess that will come out in the investigations," he said.

With so much going on after the call Monday morning, the impact of what happened didn't hit Yingst until he went home, poured an iced tea and started looking through Facebook to see "everything that was out there."

Tributes to Guise and condolences to the fire company have been posted on social media since word went out about his death.

Yingst said firefighters are "truly a brotherhood" that's helping each other out in the aftermath of the loss.