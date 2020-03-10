Citizen's Fire Company Chief: 'We're hanging in there'

Firefighters fall back on their training. That's what keeps them safe in a risky job as they balance risk and reward when fighting a fire.
"In Jerome's mind that morning, he probably thought it was no big deal walking under that porch putting the fire out in the windows," Citizen's Fire Company Chief Tim Yingst said.
While porches do collapse, it's not common for them to collapse the way the wooden porch with a tin roof did on Monday.
When it collapsed, it took the life of Jerome Guise, a 17-year veteran of the fire department.
Speaking at a news conference Tuesday, Yingst said Guise was a longtime friend. Yingst entered the fire service under Guise's father, and watched Guise from the time he joined the department at the age of 17.
Guise came from a multigenerational firefighting family. Yingst recalled how excited Guise's son was when his father, "Firefighter Jerome," showed up at Fire Prevention Day at his elementary school.
"I knew their family. They lived across the street from the fire house in Mount Holly," he said. "We grew up together in the fire department."
As it turns out, Yingst was one of the last people to see Guise at work.
About a minute before the roof collapse, Yingst said he saw Guise was spraying water into the front of the house while he tried to go around back. Finding his way blocked by a fence, he came back around to the front. He didn't see Guise anymore and the roof had collapsed.
Yingst called a "mayday," and crews at the scene extricated Guise in "a little under 10 minutes."
"Once we got him out, we pulled all our members from Citizen's Fire Company back and left the other firefighters manage the fire," he said. "We just stood back and consoled each other. We knew it was bad."
Yingst estimated that another 10 minutes went by before Guise was declared dead.
The fire was being fought from a defensive posture because conditions inside weren't survivable and crews would not have been able to enter due to the extreme heat, Yingst said. Fire was visible from every window as crews rolled onto the scene.
"We're not sure why the roof collapsed as fast as it did, how it did. I guess that will come out in the investigations," he said.
With so much going on after the call Monday morning, the impact of what happened didn't hit Yingst until he went home, poured an iced tea and started looking through Facebook to see "everything that was out there."
Tributes to Guise and condolences to the fire company have been posted on social media since word went out about his death.
Yingst said firefighters are "truly a brotherhood" that's helping each other out in the aftermath of the loss.
"We're hanging in there. It's tough," he said.
Transfer companies were brought in to standby at both the Mount Holly Springs and the Boiling Springs station while the crews of Citizen's and the other companies involved in rescue were taking part in debriefing exercises, Yingst said. Those companies came back Tuesday to man the stations to allow Citizen's members to be part of the procession to bring Guise home to Mount Holly Springs.
"The community, the municipality, the police, the State Police have been nothing but the best," he said. "The best comes out of people at times like this and it shows. It really has."
Yingst said most of the funeral arrangements have been made for Guise. A fire department funeral will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at Carlisle Evangelical Free Church.
