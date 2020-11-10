 Skip to main content
Children's Lake tree lighting, Santa visit canceled due to COVID-19
Boiling Springs Tree Lighting

Luminaries surround Children’s Lake in Boiling Springs in 2017.

 Sentinel file photo

Organizers of the annual tree lighting and luminaries event at Children's Lake in Boiling Springs have canceled the event due to COVID-19.

Though Santa Claus won't be boating across the lake this year, there will still be two trees at the site - one floating on the lake and the other in the gazebo - starting on Dec. 6.

Residents are welcome to bring a shatterproof ornament to help decorate the gazebo tree. Ornaments, however, will not be returned, though they may be reused.

The gazebo will also be decorated and have straw bales for families to take festive photographs.

Check out photos from last year's tree lighting ceremony in Boiling Springs.

