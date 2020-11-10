Children's Lake tree lighting ceremony, Santa visit canceled due to COVID-19

Luminaries surround Children’s Lake in Boiling Springs in 2017.
Sentinel file photo
Sentinel Staff
Organizers of the annual tree lighting and luminaries event at Children's Lake in Boiling Springs have canceled the ceremony due to COVID-19, though a tree lighting will still take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6.
Though Santa Claus won't be boating across the lake this year, there will still be two trees at the site - one floating on the lake and the other in the gazebo.
Residents are welcome to bring a shatterproof ornament to help decorate the gazebo tree. Ornaments, however, will not be returned, though they may be reused.
The gazebo will also be decorated and have straw bales for families to take festive photographs.
Check out photos from last year's tree lighting ceremony in Boiling Springs.
Boiling Springs Santa 15.JPG
The Boiling Springs Civic Association held a tree and luminary lighting ceremony Sunday evening.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs Santa 3.JPG
Allison Lunde, an employee for the Boiling Springs Tavern, hands out hot apple cider to the guests of the annual Community Tree Lighting Sunday evening.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs Santa 4.JPG
Addilyn Hall, 3, left, and Colton Hall, 7, right, have their photograph taken on Sunday evening before the annual Boiling Springs Community Tree Lighting event at Children’s Lake.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs Santa 5.JPG
Beatrice Watson, 5, front, and Theodore Watson, 3, back, sip on hot cocoa and try to keep warm at the annual Boiling Springs Community Tree Lighting.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs Santa 6.JPG
People walk along First Street at Children’s Lake on Sunday evening as they head to the annual Boiling Springs Community Tree Lighting event.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs Santa 7.JPG
People gather along the banks of Children’s Lake on Sunday evening for the annual Boiling Springs Community Tree Lighting event and the arrival of Santa Claus.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs Santa 8.JPG
People gather along the banks of Children’s Lake on Sunday evening for the annual Boiling Springs Community Tree Lighting event and the arrival of Santa Claus.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs Santa 9.JPG
Rich Moore of Boiling Springs wears a festive holiday cap as he watches the sun set Sunday evening at Children’s Lake during the annual Community Tree Lighting event and the arrival of Santa Claus.
Boiling Springs Santa 10.JPG
The Boiling Springs High School Band performs for the crowd on Sunday evening at Children’s Lake during the annual Boiling Springs Community Tree Lighting.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs Santa 11.JPG
Santa Claus arrives by boat after a trip across Children’s Lake in Boiling Springs Sunday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs Santa 12.JPG
Santa Claus greets the crowd of people who attended the annual Boiling Springs Community Tree Lighting event.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs Santa 13.JPG
Santa Claus has a detailed conversation with Eloise Crochet, 6, about what she would like for Christmas as her younger sister, Madeline, 2, is not sure what to think about the jolly man to her left on Sunday evening at Children’s Lake during the annual Community Tree Lighting event.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs Santa 14.JPG
Santa Claus greets and talks with children during the annual Boiling Springs Tree Lighting.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
