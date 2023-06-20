Children’s Lake could be reopened as soon as mid-July, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission officials said Thursday.

“It’s one of the centerpieces of Cumberland County,” said Tim Schaeffer, executive director of the the commission. “We can’t wait to bring it back for the residents.”

The lake closed to the public last Sept. 12 to undergo a $4.3 million dam and facilities rehabilitation project.

Most of the construction has been completed, according to commission officials. A protective rail that will be placed between the lake and Bucher Hill Road has yet to be constructed. The project has stayed under its total budget.

Among new or significantly upgraded features: a new dam and multiple spillways, a new boat launch and two kayak launches, a pedestrian bridge, a retaining wall on the Bucher Hill Road side of the lake, and a decorative wall on the Appalachian Trail side of the lake. An anticipated ADA fishing area has also been constructed.

The need for the project was sparked by a sinkhole that was found near Bucher Hill Road in June 2016. When investigating the sinkhole, the commission found seepage and structural deficiencies in the lake’s pervious dam. The commission, South Middleton Township and private donors helped fund the early design work before former Gov. Tom Wolf authorized the release of $2.4 million in capital budget funds to start the project.

Children’s Lake’s new dam is one of about two dozen in the state that have recently been completed or are still under construction. This is due to most of the dams being built around the same time, according to the commission.

The original dam at Children’s Lake was constructed prior to the Revolutionary War. The new dam will last somewhere between 50 and 100 years, commission engineer Paul Urbanik said.

“Generations of anglers learned how to fish here,” Schaeffer said. “I know people are just chomping at the bit to bring their kids back to it.”

No official reopening date has been determined at this time. The commission said it will start determining a specific date around July 4.

The lake, currently at a minimal level, will take about two weeks to refill to normal levels. The process could take only two or three days, but the commission is required to refill it slowly for safety reasons. Trout will be stocked as available after the lake is filled.

The lake will reopened between mid-July and late-August, the commission said. The exact date will be determined by a multitude a factors, from weather to how quickly the commission can get Department of Environmental Protection approval for reopening plans.

The commission said it will coordinate a ribbon-cutting for the new upgrades with South Middleton Township.

“We’re anxious to bring it back better than ever,” said Mike Parker of the commission. “It’s something to be proud of.”