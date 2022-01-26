Children's Lake in Boiling Springs to be drawn down for pre-construction survey

The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission on Wednesday said that Children's Lake will be temporarily drawn down for a pre-construction survey.

Beginning Friday, visitors to the Boiling Springs lake will notice a reduction in water levels that will be completed over the course of a few days, according to the commission.

The purpose is to provide construction contractors who are bidding on the pending $3 million dam reconstruction project an opportunity to view the lake bed, retaining wall and other dam infrastructure that would otherwise be difficult to see with raised water levels.

Upon completion of the survey during the first week of February, the lake will be refilled to its current levels.

The commission does not expect a fish salvage operation to be necessary during this drawn down process since fish, including stocked trout, sunfish and suckers living in the lake, have been able to move downstream into Yellow Breeches Creek without assistance during past maintenance drawdowns.

The commission intends to stock trout in Children's Lake ahead of the 2022 spring trout season. Construction on the lake itself is not expected to begin until May, at which time the lake will be drawn down and closed to the public for about a year.

Planned dam improvements include:

A larger primary spillway, including a new culvert under Bucher Hill Road

Upgraded spillway at the Mill Race

Reconstructed embankments

Reconstructing failing wall on north side run

Upgrade perimeter wall under walkway between lake and Bucher Hill Road

Planned lakeside improvements include:

New concrete boat ramp

ADA-compliant fishing pier that extends into lake

New pedestrian bridge

Dredging if funding permits

The dam repair project will begin around a year behind schedule. In November, PFBC officials said the cost is projected between $2.4 million and $2.9 million.

In late 2017, South Middleton Township procured the $400,000 needed for the project’s design phase, including $150,000 from the township’s local design funds, $25,000 from F&M Trust and $12,500 each from Allen Distribution and Mowery. Along with $200,000 pledged by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, that was considered enough to cover engineering costs for repairs to the lake.

Following that, Gov. Tom Wolf’s office released $2.4 million in promised funding for Children’s Lake, setting the project into motion.

