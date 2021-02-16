Children's Lake drained for vegetation control; construction to start in late 2021

Children’s Lake in Boiling Springs was drained to control vegetation, but should be filled back up on Wednesday, according to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

The commission, which manages the historic lake in South Middleton Township, drew down the water level to help freeze out some of the aquatic plants that grow in the lake’s shallows, according to commission spokesman Mike Parker.

Overgrowth of vegetation can starve fish for oxygen, and also snags anglers’ lines in the popular fishing spot.

”We take the water down to a low level, we get freezing weather and it kills off a lot of aquatic vegetation and it makes it easier to fish,” Parker said. “It’s better for the fish and it’s better for the anglers because they don’t get stuck as much.”

The commission is scheduled to stock the lake with trout on March 8, Parker said.

This year’s trout season at Children’s Lake is expected to proceed normally, Parker said, with construction at the lake scheduled to begin at the end of 2021 and last for roughly a year.