Children's Lake drained, fencing erected ahead of construction

Charles J. Merlo Inc. will work on the rehabilitation project, which includes construction of a new dam and retaining wall, and upgrade of the boat launch and fishing area, according to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. The project is expected to be completed by the summer/fall of 2023.

The commission had reported in September that the lake was officially closed to the public, but had noted that it was up to the contractor to handle any signage and fencing as well as security at the site while the construction project was ongoing. At the time, the commission said it may be a few weeks before residents see heavy machinery arrive for the construction work.