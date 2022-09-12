Children's Lake closes to the public as work scheduled to begin

Children's Lake in Boiling Springs closed to the public Monday, but the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission said it may be another few weeks before residents see heavy machinery arrive for construction work.

The commission gave its 10-day notice earlier this month of the closure for the project, which is expected to be completed by the summer/fall of 2023 and include extensive rehabilitation, construction of a new dam and retaining wall, and upgrade of the boat launch and fishing area.

The commission on Monday said the site is officially closed, though it will be up to the contractor — Mineral Point, Pennsylvania, construction company Charles J. Merlo Inc. — to install any temporary signage or fencing when construction starts. Due to the way contracts are handled in the commonwealth, the contractor will have ownership of the property during construction and will handle security instead of the Fish and Boat Commission.

The commission recommends residents and visitors change their plans and routines now to steer clear of the lake as the project gets underway.

In June 2016, after a sinkhole appeared near Bucher Hill Road, seepage and structural deficiencies were discovered in the existing dam at Children’s Lake, the Fish and Boat Commission said. The commission, South Middleton Township, private donors and local residents combined efforts to fund the early design work. In March 2018, Gov. Tom Wolf authorized the release of $2.4 million in capital budget funds to advance the project.

Project construction was projected late last year to begin this spring following the first day of trout season. It was placed on hold after contractor bids for the work came in over budget. In November 2021, agency representatives said the total project was expected to cost between $2.4 million and $2.9 million.

In June, Gov. Wolf’s office released additional capital funds and construction was then announced to begin by this fall.