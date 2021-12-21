Cat with rabies found in Monroe Township

A rabid cat was found last week in Boiling Springs, the state Department of Health reported Tuesday.

The male, gray-and-white tabby barn cat was found on Lutztown Road in Monroe Township on Dec. 13, according to the department, which added that there are four people receiving a drug for exposure to rabies as a result of bites or scratches, and three dogs in that home have up-to-date rabies vaccines.

The department is notifying the public in case anyone else has been exposed to the cat, or if cats from other nearby farms may have come in contact with that cat as it roamed the area.

Anyone with a human exposure to the animal is encouraged to call the Cumberland County State Health Center on weekdays from 8 to 4:30 p.m. at 717-243-5159. After-hours or toll-free calls can be made at 1-877-724-3258.

