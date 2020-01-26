Carlisle science fair contestants combine creativity with results to learn firsthand lessons

Haley Stokoe figured bean sprouts would do best in coconut water.
“It has four of the six nutrients that plants need to grow,” the 13-year-old girl said. “It’s just interesting and fun to do a lot of new things.”
An eighth-grader at Wilson Middle School, Stokoe designed an experiment where she placed bean seeds in plastic bags lined with paper towels moistened with five types of water.
She then measured the sprouts every three days over a two-week period, adding more fluid to keep the seedlings from drying out. When it was over, tap water won out over coconut, mineral, tonic and aloe water.
Her hypothesis proved incorrect, but she learned from the process. “I think it was because there were no added sugars or artificial flavors,” Stokoe said.
She was one of about 500 students in grades 4-12 who participated this past weekend in the 63rd annual Carlisle Area Science Advisory Committee’s science fair.
Each student had to come up with a project name and concept, a hypothesis on the outcome, a procedure to experiment and test their theory and a display that used a cardboard screen to show their work.
About 100 volunteer judges reviewed the entries Friday evening and graded the work based on how well the student followed the scientific method and kept a log detailing their steps, data, observations and findings.
“The fair allows students to demonstrate what they are learning in classes,” said Allison Thumma, CASAC vice president. “It allows students to explore topics of their own interest.”
The students were from every school in the Carlisle and South Middleton school districts. There were also youths from Grace Baptist School, Saint Patrick School and the Carlisle Christian Academy. Though home-school students are invited, they don’t always participate.
There are three divisions of competition based on grade level: elementary, fourth and fifth grades; junior – sixth through eighth; and senior, ninth through 12th. Ribbons are given out for first-, second- and third-place finishers and for participation.
The top three first-place finishers in each age category were named grand champions during an award ceremony Saturday afternoon. Participating students were not present during judging but did set up their displays Friday afternoon in the cafeteria or gymnasium of the Swartz building of Carlisle High School.
“What a Mess,” a display by Tyler McConnell, 15, a Carlisle High School freshman, focused on the ability of synthetic versus natural cleaners to kill bacteria.
He theorized that synthetic cleaners, though harsh and more harmful to the environment, would do a better job because they are chemically made for that function. His experiment pitted Windex and Clorox against two plant-based brands, Method and Thieves. Sure enough, his hypothesis proved correct.
“I like the creativity aspect of it,” McConnell said. “You can test anything you want. You can show it off in front of everyone and win prizes.”
Nearby, classmate Carson Simmons was setting up a display that included a makeshift Faraday cage, an enclosure used to block the type of electromagnetic energy used in cellular networking technology.
“I wanted to see how bad it was for plants,” Simmons said. Part of the challenge of designing the experiment involved isolating specimens of ordinary lawn grass from the ambient emissions that come from household cellphones and WiFi routers. Simmons did not want this outside exposure to contaminate his results.
He made the cage using thick layers of aluminum foil taped to a chicken-wire frame that he had shaped into three compartments. In one compartment he placed grass that was subjected to high levels of energy from a WiFi router. In another, he placed grass that was exposed to a lower level of energy from a different model of equipment. In the third compartment, he placed the control, grass that was not exposed at all. His results proved inconclusive.
Simmons believed the plants exposed to the highest level of energy would die off while the control would continue to flourish. Instead, all the plants achieved the same level of growth.
Though disappointed, he still learned from the experience. “It’s fun to find out things about the world,” he said.