Carlisle science fair contestants combine creativity with results to learn firsthand lessons

Her hypothesis proved incorrect, but she learned from the process. “I think it was because there were no added sugars or artificial flavors,” Stokoe said.

She was one of about 500 students in grades 4-12 who participated this past weekend in the 63rd annual Carlisle Area Science Advisory Committee’s science fair.

Each student had to come up with a project name and concept, a hypothesis on the outcome, a procedure to experiment and test their theory and a display that used a cardboard screen to show their work.

About 100 volunteer judges reviewed the entries Friday evening and graded the work based on how well the student followed the scientific method and kept a log detailing their steps, data, observations and findings.

“The fair allows students to demonstrate what they are learning in classes,” said Allison Thumma, CASAC vice president. “It allows students to explore topics of their own interest.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The students were from every school in the Carlisle and South Middleton school districts. There were also youths from Grace Baptist School, Saint Patrick School and the Carlisle Christian Academy. Though home-school students are invited, they don’t always participate.