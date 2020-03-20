Carlisle Borough and South Middleton, North Middleton, Upper Allen townships announce that playgrounds are closed

Carlisle Borough along with South Middleton, North Middleton and Upper Allen townships announced on their Facebook pages Friday that while parks remain open, the playground equipment, for at least the immediate future, should be avoided.

Carlisle announced its information in a news release in terms of taking precautions with playground equipment within its 18 public parks. The borough’s park system includes nine parks that house playground equipment located at: LeTort, Biddle Mission, Lindner, Memorial, Butcher, Heberlig-Palmer, Spahr, Valley Meadows and Stuart Community Center.

Carlisle's news release reads: "The Center for Disease Control indicates that the virus can live on specific surfaces for several hours (for example: plastics and stainless steel 72 hours). Thus, in order to help reduce possible transmission of the virus, the Borough will be posting signs requesting non-use of the playground equipment until further notice. The Borough will continue to monitor the situation and will re-open the equipment for public use once the COVID-19 epidemic curve begins to flatten.

"Carlisle Borough’s parks, bike and pedestrian trails network continue to remain open and residents may enjoy these areas while practicing the CDC’s recommendations for social distancing and personal hygiene before and after visiting."