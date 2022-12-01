Caprice receives $1.75M grant for renovation of Boiling Springs Mill

Though it may be another two years until renovations are complete, a recent state grant will help construction work at the former grist mill in Boiling Springs.

Caprice Management announced Thursday it received a $1.75 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant from the state Budget Office last week. Managing Director Becky Richeson said the Boiling Springs Mill project is still in the design phase, but with the funding, the company can finalize some decisions and "move forward more quickly."

“We are excited to be recipients of this grant funding," she said. "This award will really allow us to take this project to the next level, but more importantly, it means that our community believes in this project. We are thankful to Sen. Mike Regan, and Reps. Torren Ecker and Barb Gleim for their interest in, and support of, the renovation of the Boiling Springs Mill.”

Caprice had purchased the mill after it was destroyed by a fire on Jan. 29. The company plans on converting the historic mill and former apartment building into a restaurant.

"The grist mill is an integral part of the town," Rep. Barb Gleim said in a news release. "I look forward to seeing the finished project and welcoming a new business to the area."

“I was proud to support the Boiling Springs Mill project and the vision of the developers," Sen. Mike Regan said in a news release. "The Office of the Budget’s approval of $1.75 million will provide funds necessary to rebuild a landmark of the Boiling Springs community and will give residents and tourists another place to take in the beauty of Children’s Lake following its reconstruction."

Children's Lake is under construction with completion anticipated to be in summer or fall 2023.