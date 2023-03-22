The Bubbler Foundation will host a Mini-Golf Tournament at Iron Forge Elementary School in April that will benefit the foundation, which supports South Middleton School District.

The tournament will have start times at 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:15 p.m., with registration in advance preferred. The cost is $50 per team of four.

The tournament is the first time the foundation is hosting it with the hope of making it an annual event.

For more information and for registration, visit the foundation's website at bubblerfoundation.org.