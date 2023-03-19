The Bubbler Foundation announced tickets are on sale for its Annual Dinner/Project, which will be held on May 12 at Boiling Springs High School.

The event will feature a social hour from 5 to 6 p.m., followed by the dinner and program. The 2023 Wall of Acclaim recipients will be honored at the event, and this year the recipients are Dr. Richard Gobin for township and community service and Dr. Paul Davidson for outstanding alumnus.

Tickets cost $35 each and are available at Village Artisans Gallery, 321 Walnut St., Boiling Springs, and at South Middleton School District's Administration Office off Academy Drive in Boiling Springs. Tickets can also be purchased online at BubblerFoundation.org.

The dinner is open to the public, and tickets must be purchased in advance by April 21.