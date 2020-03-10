Bubbler Foundation to host annual dinner

The Bubbler Foundation will hold its Annual Dinner/Meeting on Friday, May 8 at Allenberry Resort.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Organizers say they are celebrating their 20th anniversary as a nonprofit organization and will again honor Wall of Acclaim recipients. This year's recipients will be Sandra Kimmel for Outstanding Alumnus, Keith Roden for South Middleton Township Professional and Kenneth Stoltz for the Historical award.

The evening will begin at 5 p.m. with a social hour, followed by a dinner at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $50 and must be purchased in advance by May 1. Tickets are available at South Middleton School District's administration office or can be purchased via PayPal at www.BubblerFoundation.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0