 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bubbler Foundation to host annual dinner and meeting

  • Updated
  • 0
Bubbler Foundation logo

The Bubbler Foundation will hold its annual dinner/program on May 6 at Allenberry Resort.

The annual evening recognizes the Wall of Acclaim recipients. This year's recipients will be Sandra Kimmel for outstanding alumna, Keith Roden for South Middleton Township professional and Kenneth Stoltz for the historical award.

The evening will begin with a social hour at 5 p.m. followed by the dinner at 6 p.m. Cost of the tickets are $75 and are available at the South Middleton School District Administration Office on Academy Drive in Boiling Springs or at www.BubblerFoundation.org.

Tickets must be purchased by April 29.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Most Americans fear the US will be pulled into the Russian-Ukraine conflict

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News