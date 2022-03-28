Bubbler Foundation to host annual dinner and meeting

The Bubbler Foundation will hold its annual dinner/program on May 6 at Allenberry Resort.

The annual evening recognizes the Wall of Acclaim recipients. This year's recipients will be Sandra Kimmel for outstanding alumna, Keith Roden for South Middleton Township professional and Kenneth Stoltz for the historical award.

The evening will begin with a social hour at 5 p.m. followed by the dinner at 6 p.m. Cost of the tickets are $75 and are available at the South Middleton School District Administration Office on Academy Drive in Boiling Springs or at www.BubblerFoundation.org.

Tickets must be purchased by April 29.

