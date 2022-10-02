Bubbler Foundation seeking nominees for Wall of Acclaim

The Bubbler Foundation is seeking nominees for its Wall of Acclaim, which annually honors those who live or work in South Middleton Township and South Middleton School District.

A candidate for the honor must be sponsored by someone who feels they are worthy of the award and meet the criteria. There are three categories of recognition: Outstanding Alumnus (of South Middleton School District), South Middleton School District/Township Professional or Support Personnel, and Township & Community Service.

The foundation each year selects no more than two individuals for each category from the candidate list, and their pictures and write-ups will be placed on the Wall of Acclaim for two years. Those names will then be removed and placed on a permanent plaque. Individuals will be selected at the foundation's Annual Dinner meeting in May.

Nomination forms are available and must be completed by a sponsor and returned to the foundation no later than Dec. 20. Forms are available at Boiling Springs High School, Yellow Breeches Middle School, W.G. Rice Elementary School, the township office and the foundation website at www.bubblerfoundation.org, or by contacting the foundation office at 717-258-6484, ext. 2499.