Bubbler Foundation seeking member applications

The Bubbler Foundation of South Middleton Township is seeking applications for a "member at large" to join its board of directors.

Those interested must live in South Middleton Township, be an alumnus of Boiling Springs High School or is a retired employee from South Middleton School District.

Board members serve for three years, except when filling a vacancy. The foundation meets at 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of January, March, May, August, September and November in the school district's school board room.

The foundation aims to supplement education, arts, athletic and general experience of students and children in the township.

Applicants should submit a letter of interest and a resume to the Bubbler Foundation at 4 Academy St., Suite 100, Boiling Springs PA 17007, or email Director.BubblerFoundation@smsd.us. For more information, visit bubblerfoundation.org.

