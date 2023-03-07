The Bubbler Foundation of South Middleton Township is seeking applications to fill a vacancy on its board of directors.

Those interested must be a resident of South Middleton Township, alumnus of Boiling Springs High School or a retired employee from South Middleton School District. Board members serve for three years, though members filling a vacancy will serve out the remainder of the unexpired term.

Applicants should submit letters of interest and a resume to the Bubbler Foundation, 4 Academy St., Suite 100, Boiling Springs PA 17007 or via email to director.bubblerfoundation@smsd.us.

The foundation meets at 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of January, March, May, August, September and November in the South Middleton school board room.

For more information, visit www.bubblerfoundation.org.